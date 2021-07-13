Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on U.S. Government Delegation to Haiti

By admin
Pine Tree
 15 days ago

Washington, DC…On July 11, a United States interagency delegation with representatives from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, and National Security Council traveled to Haiti in response to the Haitian government’s request for security and investigative assistance following the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The delegation reviewed the security of critical infrastructure with Haitian government officials and met with the Haitian National Police, who are leading the investigation into the assassination. The delegation also met with Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Prime Minister-Designate Ariel Henry in a joint meeting, as well as Senate President Joseph Lambert, to encourage open and constructive dialogue to reach a political accord that can enable the country to hold free and fair elections.

thepinetree.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsc#Washington Dc#United States#Nsc#The Department Of Justice#Department Of State#National Security Council#Haitian#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. Politicscaribbeannationalweekly.com

US Welcomes Interim Government in Haiti

The United States government has welcomed the appointment of a new prime minister in Haiti and the efforts by the country’s political leadership to establish a new administration to chart a path forward following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7. On Tuesday, 71-yer-old neurosurgeon, Dr. Ariel Henry...
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

US delegation to Haiti president’s funeral departs early over safety fears

CAP-HAÏTIEN, Haiti — Heckled by protesters and surrounded by phalanxes of heavily armed guards, foreign diplomats and Haitian politicians attended the funeral of Haiti’s assassinated president Friday, a tense event that laid bare a fractured nation’s problems instead of providing an opportunity for healing. Less than a half-hour into the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

U.S. appoints special envoy for Haiti in wake of its president's assassination

July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of State announced Thursday a special envoy for Haiti in wake of assassination of its president earlier this month. The State Department appointed Ambassador Daniel Foote, a Senior Foreign Service career member, as special envoy for Haiti "to facilitate long-term peace and stability and support efforts to hold free and fair presidential and legislative elections," according to the announcement.
U.S. Politicswtvbam.com

U.S. names special envoy to Haiti to help facilitate peace, probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday announced a special envoy to help coordinate U.S. assistance in Haiti, including efforts promoting long-term peace and elections after the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise this month. Daniel Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will work alongside the...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

U.S. appoints special envoy to Haiti amid political turmoil

The State Department on Thursday announced the appointment of Daniel Foote as special envoy to Haiti, as the country deals with the fallout of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Driving the news: Foote, a career diplomat, will work to "facilitate long-term peace and stability and support efforts to hold...
PoliticsBoston Globe

Haiti, urged by foreign powers, announces new government

PORT-AU-PRINCE — With foreign powers weighing in, Haitian officials announced a new prime minister Monday, in an attempt to resolve a caustic leadership struggle in the wake of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Claude Joseph, the prime minister who took control of Haiti’s government immediately after the killing, is stepping down...
POTUSNPR

Interim Prime Minister Of Haiti Addresses The Future Of Haiti's Government

Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Claude Joseph, interim prime minister of Haiti, about talks to determine who will next lead the country. No clear line of succession has emerged 11 days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The president of the Haitian senate, Joseph Lambert, says he should be in charge. But another man, Dr. Ariel Henry, has a claim. He had just been appointed to the prime ministership by President Moise two days before his death. And he has just received the backing of influential members of the international community. And there's a third man, too, Claude Joseph, who had been serving as prime minister. He's declared himself in charge and remained in his role with the support of the Haitian military and police.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says no U.S. plans to send troops to Haiti at the moment

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday appeared to rule out the possibility of sending U.S. troops to Haiti to stabilize the Caribbean nation following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Haiti's Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has requested troops from both the United States and the...
U.S. PoliticsNPR

DOJ And Other U.S. Departments Assist In Haiti's Presidential Assassination Probe

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Amy Wilentz, a contributing editor at The Nation, about what's next for Haiti after last week's assassination of the country's president. A saying from ancient Roman times says, speak nothing but good of the dead. This next conversation is not going to follow that rule. It is a discussion of Jovenel Moise, the assassinated president of Haiti. Amy Wilentz, who writes about Haiti for The Nation, argues that he was a terrible president, the latest in a string of them in Haiti, and that that reality should underlie how we examine what happened.
Worldkdal610.com

U.S. aid chief seeks more effective help for Haiti amid ‘chaos’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development said on Wednesday she was looking at aid to Haiti in the hope of better results than billions of dollars in previous assistance that did little to ease the country’s deep problems. “We see the chaos, we see...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

U.S. suspends cooperation with Guatemalan authorities, citing anti-corruption failures

GUATEMALA CITY — The U.S. government has suspended cooperation with Guatemala’s attorney general’s office in response to the firing of its top anti-corruption prosecutor, saying Tuesday that it has “lost confidence” in the Central American country’s willingness to fight corruption. State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters in Washington...
U.S. PoliticsMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

The U.S. has been no friend to Haiti

The recent assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moise has created a great deal of confusion, not only about the crime itself but about the role that the United States might play in that nation. Scant and contradictory information make it difficult to discern who benefits from his killing. Moise was...
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Haiti forms new government

Who's in charge? That's the question that many Haitians have been asking following the assassination of their president, Jovenel Moïse. Now, there seems to be some clarity. On Tuesday, Haitian officials announced that Claude Joseph, the prime minister who took control of the government following the assassination, is stepping down, and a new prime minister, Ariel Henry, is stepping in. Host Marco Werman speaks with Widlore Mérancourt, the editor of the Haitian news outlet AyiboPost, from Port-au-Prince.

Comments / 0

Community Policy