Arnold, CA

The 16th Annual Arnold Classic Car Show is July 17th! Photos & Video from 2019 to Set the Mood!

By admin
Pine Tree
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnold, CA…Mark Your Calendars for the 16th Annual Arnold Classic Car Show at White Pines Park. The Thunder at the Lake will fill your inner need to see rolling automotive art in a beautiful mountain setting. Below are photos from 2019 to get you in the mood. In 2019 The White Pines Park was filled with Rolling Art. I was the second year in their new location after outgrowing their Cedar Center location. The show has something for everyone. Hot Rods, Classics, Military, Sports Cars, Blown Hydros, Motorcycles & much more. We tried to get at least one shot of every entrant and click any image below to take you to the slide show with a large format images. The video is below as well.

thepinetree.net

Comments / 0

City
Arnold, CA
Local
California Cars
#Classic Car#Car Show#Art#Motorcycle#Photos Video#Hot Rods Classics#Military Sports Cars
