Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

CtBP1/2 differentially regulate genomic stability and DNA repair pathway in high-grade serous ovarian cancer cell

By YingYing He, Zhicheng He, Jian Lin, Cheng Chen, Yuanzhi Chen, Shubai Liu
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe C-terminal binding proteins (CtBPs), CtBP1 and CtBP2, are transcriptional co-repressor that interacts with multiple transcriptional factors to modulate the stability of chromatin. CtBP proteins were identified with overexpression in the high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSOC). However, little is known about CtBP proteins’ regulatory roles in genomic stability and DNA repair in HGSOC. In this study, we combined whole-transcriptome analysis with multiple research methods to investigate the role of CtBP1/2 in genomic stability. Several key functional pathways were significantly enriched through whole transcription profile analysis of CtBP1/2 knockdown SKOV3 cells, including DNA damage repair, apoptosis, and cell cycle. CtBP1/2 knockdown induced cancer cell apoptosis, increased genetic instability, and enhanced the sensitivity to DNA damage agents, such as γ-irradiation and chemotherapy drug (Carboplatin and etoposide). The results of DNA fiber assay revealed that CtBP1/2 contribute differentially to the integrity of DNA replication track and stability of DNA replication recovery. CtBP1 protects the integrity of stalled forks under metabolic stress condition during prolonged periods of replication, whereas CtBP2 acts a dominant role in stability of DNA replication recovery. Furthermore, CtBP1/2 knockdown shifted the DSBs repair pathway from homologous recombination (HR) to non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) and activated DNA-PK in SKOV3 cells. Interesting, blast through TCGA tumor cases, patients with CtBP2 genetic alternation had a significantly longer overall survival time than unaltered patients. Together, these results revealed that CtBP1/2 play a different regulatory role in genomic stability and DSBs repair pathway bias in serous ovarian cancer cells. It is possible to generate novel potential targeted therapy strategy and translational application for serous ovarian carcinoma patients with a predictable better clinical outcome.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Cells#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Ctbp1#Ctbp2#Hgsoc#Carboplatin#Nhej#Intracellular#Pdz#Pldls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Cancer
Related
ScienceNature.com

The effect of high-dose parenteral vitamin D on COVID-19-related inhospital mortality in critical COVID-19 patients during intensive care unit admission: an observational cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. In many studies, vitamin D has been found to be low in COVID-19 patients. In this study, we aimed to investigate the relationship between clinical course and inhospital mortality with parenteral administration of high-dose vitamin D3 within the first 24 h of admission to patients who were hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) because of COVID-19 with vitamin D deficiency.
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Type 1 diabetes patients increase CXCR4 and CXCR7 haematopoietic and endothelial progenitor cells with exercise, but the response is attenuated

Exercise mobilizes angiogenic cells, which stimulate vascular repair. However, limited research suggests exercise-induced increase of endothelial progenitor cell (EPCs) is completely lacking in type 1 diabetes (T1D). Clarification, along with investigating how T1D influences exercise-induced increases of other angiogenic cells (hematopoietic progenitor cells; HPCs) and cell surface expression of chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) and 7 (CXCR7), is needed. Thirty T1D patients and 30 matched non-diabetes controls completed 45 min of incline walking. Circulating HPCs (CD34+, CD34+CD45dim) and EPCs (CD34+VEGFR2+, CD34+CD45dimVEGFR2+), and subsequent expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7, were enumerated by flow cytometry at rest and post-exercise. Counts of HPCs, EPCs and expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7 were significantly lower at rest in the T1D group. In both groups, exercise increased circulating angiogenic cells. However, increases was largely attenuated in the T1D group, up to 55% lower, with CD34+ (331 ± 437 Δcells/mL vs. 734 ± 876 Δcells/mL p = 0.048), CD34+VEGFR2+ (171 ± 342 Δcells/mL vs. 303 ± 267 Δcells/mL, p = 0.006) and CD34+VEGFR2+CXCR4+ (126 ± 242 Δcells/mL vs. 218 ± 217 Δcells/mL, p = 0.040) significantly lower. Exercise-induced increases of angiogenic cells is possible in T1D patients, albeit attenuated compared to controls. Decreased mobilization likely results in reduced migration to, and repair of, vascular damage, potentially limiting the cardiovascular benefits of exercise.
ScienceNature.com

Allele frequency differentiation at height-associated SNPs among continental human populations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Methods to detect polygenic adaptation have recently been shown to be sensitive to uncorrected stratification in GWAS, thereby casting doubts on whether polygenic adaptation is prevalent among humans. Consistent with a signal of adaptation at human height loci, the mean FST among African, East Asian, and European populations was shown to be significantly higher at height-associated SNPs than that at non-associated SNPs. This conclusion was reached, however, using height-associated SNPs ascertained from a GWAS design impacted by residual confounding due to uncorrected stratification. Specifically, we show here that the estimated effect sizes are significantly correlated with population structure across continents, potentially explaining the elevated differentiation previously reported. We alleviated these concerns of confounding by ascertaining height-associated SNPs from two biobank GWAS (UK Biobank, UKB, and Biobank Japan, BBJ), where measures to control for confounding in GWAS are more effective. Consistent with a global signature of polygenic adaptation, we found that compared to non-associated SNPs, frequencies of height-associated SNPs are indeed significantly more differentiated among continental populations from both the 1000 Genomes Project (p = 0.0012 for UKB and p = 0.0265 for BBJ), and the Human Genome Diversity Project (p = 0.0225 for UKB and p = 0.0032 for BBJ). However, we found no significant difference among continental populations in polygenic height scores. Through simulations, we found that polygenic score-based statistics could lose power in detecting polygenic adaptation in presence of independent converging selections, thereby potentially explaining the inconsistent results based on FST and polygenic scores.
ScienceNature.com

Danshensu alleviates pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 induced mouse acute lung inflammation

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can induce acute inflammatory response like acute lung inflammation (ALI) or acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to severe progression and mortality. Therapeutics for treatment of SARS-CoV-2-triggered respiratory inflammation are urgent to be discovered. Our previous study shows that Salvianolic acid C potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, we investigated the antiviral effects of a Salvia miltiorrhiza compound, Danshensu, in vitro and in vivo, including the mechanism of S protein-mediated virus attachment and entry into target cells. In authentic and pseudo-typed virus assays in vitro, Danshensu displayed a potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 with EC50 of 0.97 μM, and potently inhibited the entry of SARS-CoV-2 S protein-pseudo-typed virus (SARS-CoV-2 S) into ACE2-overexpressed HEK-293T cells (IC50 = 0.31 μM) and Vero-E6 cell (IC50 = 4.97 μM). Mice received SARS-CoV-2 S via trachea to induce ALI, while the VSV-G treated mice served as controls. The mice were administered Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg/kg, i.v., once) or Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg·kg-1·d-1, oral administration, for 7 days) before SARS-CoV-2 S infection. We showed that SARS-CoV-2 S infection induced severe inflammatory cell infiltration, severely damaged lung tissue structure, highly expressed levels of inflammatory cytokines, and activated TLR4 and hyperphosphorylation of the NF-κB p65; the high expression of angiotensinogen (AGT) and low expression of ACE2 at the mRNA level in the lung tissue were also observed. Both oral and intravenous pretreatment with Danshensu dose-dependently alleviated the pathological alterations in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 S. This study not only establishes a mouse model of pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2 S) induced ALI, but also demonstrates that Danshensu is a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients to inhibit the lung inflammatory response.
CancerNature.com

Bergenin, a PPARγ agonist, inhibits Th17 differentiation and subsequent neutrophilic asthma by preventing GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis

Bergenin is a natural PPARγ agonist that can prevent neutrophil aggregation, and often be used in clinics for treating respiratory diseases. Recent data show that Th17 cells are important for neutrophil aggregation and asthma through secreting IL-17A. In this study, we investigated the effects of bergenin on Th17 differentiation in vitro and subsequent neutrophilic asthma in mice. Naïve T cells isolated from mouse mesenteric lymph nodes were treated with IL-23, TGF-β, and IL-6 to induce Th17 differentiation. We showed that in naïve T cells under Th17-polarizing condition, the addition of bergenin (3, 10, 30 μM) concentration-dependently decreased the percentage of CD4+ IL-17A+ T cells and mRNA expression of specific transcription factor RORγt, and function-related factors IL-17A/F, IL-21, and IL-22, but did not affect the cell vitality and apoptosis. Furthermore, bergenin treatment prevented GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis in the progress of Th17 differentiation, slightly affected the levels of SLC1A5, SLC38A1, GLUD1, GOT1, and GPT2. Glutamine deprivation, the addition of glutamate (1 mM), α-ketoglutarate (1 mM), or GLS1 plasmid all significantly attenuated the above-mentioned actions of bergenin. Besides, we demonstrated that bergenin (3, 10, and 30 μM) concentration-dependently activated PPARγ in naïve T cells, whereas PPARγ antagonist GW9662 and siPPARγ abolished bergenin-caused inhibition on glutaminolysis and Th17 differentiation. Furthermore, we revealed that bergenin inhibited glutaminolysis by regulating the level of CDK1, phosphorylation and degradation of Cdh1, and APC/C-Cdh1-mediated ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation of GLS1 after activating PPARγ. We demonstrated a correlation existing among bergenin-affected GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis, PPARγ, “CDK1-APC/C-Cdh1” signaling, and Th17 differentiation. Finally, the therapeutic effect and mechanisms for bergenin-inhibited Th17 responses and neutrophilic asthma were confirmed in a mouse model of neutrophilic asthma by administration of GW9662 or GLS1 overexpression plasmid in vivo. In conclusion, bergenin repressed Th17 differentiation and then alleviated neutrophilic asthma in mice by inhibiting GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis via regulating the “CDK1-APC/C-Cdh1” signaling after activating PPARγ.
ScienceNature.com

Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammatory profiles but does not prevent oral immune perturbations during SIV infection

HIV/SIV infections lead to massive loss of mucosal CD4 + T cells and breakdown of the epithelial mucosa resulting in severe microbial dysbiosis and chronic immune activation that ultimately drive disease progression. Moreover, disruption of one of the most understudied mucosal environments, the oral cavity, during HIV-induced immunosuppression results in significant microbial and neoplastic co-morbidities and contributes to and predicts distal disease complications. In this study we evaluated the effects of oral probiotic supplementation (PBX), which can stimulate and augment inflammatory or anti-inflammatory pathways, on early SIV infection of rhesus macaques. Our study revealed that similar to the GI mucosae, oral CD4 + T cells were rapidly depleted, and as one of the first comprehensive analyses of the oral microflora in SIV infection, we also observed significant modulation among two genera, Porphyromonas and Actinobacillus, early after infection. Interestingly, although PBX therapy did not substantially protect against oral dysbiosis or ameliorate cell loss, it did somewhat dampen inflammation and T cell activation. Collectively, these data provide one of the most comprehensive evaluations of SIV-induced changes in oral microbiome and CD4 + T cell populations, and also suggest that oral PBX may have some anti-inflammatory properties in lentivirus infections.
CancerNature.com

Claudin-1/4 as directly target gene of HIF-1α can feedback regulating HIF-1α by PI3K-AKT-mTOR and impact the proliferation of esophageal squamous cell though Rho GTPase and p-JNK pathway

Immunohistochemical microarray comprising 80 patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) and discovered that the expression of CLDN1 and CLDN4 were significantly higher in cancer tissues compared to para-cancerous tissues. Furthermore, CLDN4 significantly affected the overall survival of cancer patients. When two ESCC cell lines (TE1, KYSE410) were exposed to hypoxia (0.1% O2), CLDN1/4 was shown to influence the occurrence and development of esophageal cancer. Compared with the control culture group, the cancer cells cultured under hypoxic conditions exhibited obvious changes in CLDN1 and CLDN4 expression at both the mRNA and protein levels. Through genetic intervention and Chip, we found that HIF-1α could directly regulate the expression of CLDN1 and CLDN4 in cancer cells. Hypoxia can affect the proliferation and apoptosis of cancer cells by regulating the PI3K-Akt-mTOR pathway. Molecular analysis further revealed that CLDN1 and CLDN4 can participate in the regulation process and had a feedback regulatory effect on HIF-1α expression in cancer cells. In vitro cellular experiments and vivo experiments in nude mice further revealed that changes in CLDN4 expression in cancer cells could affect the proliferation of cancer cells via regulation of Rho GTP and p-JNK pathway. Whether CLDN4 can be target for the treatment of ESCC needs further research.
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
CancerNature.com

A pan-cancer landscape of somatic mutations in non-unique regions of the human genome

A substantial fraction of the human genome displays high sequence similarity with at least one other genomic sequence, posing a challenge for the identification of somatic mutations from short-read sequencing data. Here we annotate genomic variants in 2,658 cancers from the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes (PCAWG) cohort with links to similar sites across the human genome. We train a machine learning model to use signals distributed over multiple genomic sites to call somatic events in non-unique regions and validate the data against linked-read sequencing in an independent dataset. Using this approach, we uncover previously hidden mutations in ~1,700 coding sequences and in thousands of regulatory elements, including in known cancer genes, immunoglobulins and highly mutated gene families. Mutations in non-unique regions are consistent with mutations in unique regions in terms of mutation burden and substitution profiles. The analysis provides a systematic summary of the mutation events in non-unique regions at a genome-wide scale across multiple human cancers.
ScienceNature.com

Acetate differentially regulates IgA reactivity to commensal bacteria

The balance between bacterial colonization and its containment in the intestine is indispensable for the symbiotic relationship between humans and their bacteria. One component to maintain homeostasis at the mucosal surfaces is immunoglobulin A (IgA), the most abundant immunoglobulin in mammals1,2. Several studies have revealed important characteristics of poly-reactive IgA3,4, which is produced naturally without commensal bacteria. Considering the dynamic changes within the gut environment, however, it remains uncertain how the commensal-reactive IgA pool is shaped and how such IgA affects the microbial community. Here we show that acetate—one of the major gut microbial metabolites—not only increases the production of IgA in the colon, but also alters the capacity of the IgA pool to bind to specific microorganisms including Enterobacterales. Induction of commensal-reactive IgA and changes in the IgA repertoire by acetate were observed in mice monocolonized with Escherichia coli, which belongs to Enterobacterales, but not with the major commensal Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, which suggests that acetate directs selective IgA binding to certain microorganisms. Mechanistically, acetate orchestrated the interactions between epithelial and immune cells, induced microbially stimulated CD4 T cells to support T-cell-dependent IgA production and, as a consequence, altered the localization of these bacteria within the colon. Collectively, we identified a role for gut microbial metabolites in the regulation of differential IgA production to maintain mucosal homeostasis.
ScienceNature.com

Silencing the G-protein coupled receptor 3-salt inducible kinase 2 pathway promotes human β cell proliferation

Loss of pancreatic β cells is the hallmark of type 1 diabetes, for which provision of insulin is the standard of care. While regenerative and stem cell therapies hold the promise of generating single-source or host-matched tissue to obviate immune-mediated complications, these will still require surgical intervention and immunosuppression. Here we report the development of a high-throughput RNAi screening approach to identify upstream pathways that regulate adult human β cell quiescence and demonstrate in a screen of the GPCRome that silencing G-protein coupled receptor 3 (GPR3) leads to human pancreatic β cell proliferation. Loss of GPR3 leads to activation of Salt Inducible Kinase 2 (SIK2), which is necessary and sufficient to drive cell cycle entry, increase β cell mass, and enhance insulin secretion in mice. Taken together, our data show that targeting the GPR3-SIK2 pathway is a potential strategy to stimulate the regeneration of β cells.
CancerNature.com

Mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 synergizes with asparaginase in inducing growth suppression in acute lymphoblastic leukemia cells

Asparaginase depletes extracellular asparagine in the blood and is an important treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) due to asparagine auxotrophy of ALL blasts. Unfortunately, resistance occurs and has been linked to expression of the enzyme asparagine synthetase (ASNS), which generates asparagine from intracellular sources. Although TP53 is the most frequently mutated gene in cancer overall, TP53 mutations are rare in ALL. However, TP53 mutation is associated with poor therapy response and occurs at higher frequency in relapsed ALL. The mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 (Eprenetapopt/PRIMA-1Met) is currently being tested in phase II and III clinical trials in several hematological malignancies with mutant TP53. Here we present CEllular Thermal Shift Assay (CETSA) data indicating that ASNS is a direct or indirect target of APR-246 via the active product methylene quinuclidinone (MQ). Furthermore, combination treatment with asparaginase and APR-246 resulted in synergistic growth suppression in ALL cell lines. Our results thus suggest a potential novel treatment strategy for ALL.
CancerNature.com

High-throughput sequencing identified circular RNA circUBE2K mediating RhoA associated bladder cancer phenotype via regulation of miR-516b-5p/ARHGAP5 axis

Bladder cancer (BC) is known as a common and lethal urinary malignancy worldwide. Circular RNAs (circRNAs), an emerging non-coding RNA, participate in carcinogenesis process of several cancers including BC. In this study, high-throughput sequencing and RT-qPCR were applied to discover and validate abnormal high expression of circUBE2K in BC tissues. Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) was used to detect hsa_circ_0009154 (circUBE2K) expression and subcellular localization in BC tissues. High circUBE2K predicted unfavorable prognoses in BCs, as well as correlated with clinical features. CCK8, transwell, EdU and wound healing assays demonstrated down-regulating circUBE2K decreased BC cell phenotype as proliferation, invasion, and migration, respectively. Further studies showed that circUBE2K promoted BC progression via sponging miR-516b-5p and enhancing ARHGAP5 expression through regulating RhoA activity. Dual-luciferase reporter, FISH and RNA pulldown assays were employed to verify the relationships among circUBE2K/miR-516b-5p/ARHGAP5/RhoA axis. Down-regulating miR-516b-5p or overexpressing ARHGAP5 restored RhoA activity mediated BC cell properties after silencing circUBE2K. Subcutaneous xenograft and metastasis model identified circUBE2K significantly increased BC cell metastasis and proliferation in-vivo. Taken together, we found that circUBE2K is a tumor-promoting circRNA in BC that functions as a ceRNA to regulate ARHGAP5 expression via sponging miR-516b-5p.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Honokiol induces ferroptosis in colon cancer cells by regulating GPX4 activity.

Honokiol induces ferroptosis in colon cancer cells by regulating GPX4 activity. Cao Guo, Ping Liu, Ganlu Deng, Ying Han, Yihong Chen, Changjing Cai, Hong Shen, Gongping Deng, Shan Zeng. Article Affiliation:. Cao Guo. Abstract:. Colon cancer (CC) is a prevalent malignancy worldwide. Approaches to specifically induce tumor cell death have...
CancerNature.com

The deubiquitinase USP11 promotes ovarian cancer chemoresistance by stabilizing BIP

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 264 (2021) Cite this article. Chemoresistance is a major problem in the treatment of ovarian cancer patients and leads to poor prognosis, but its underlying mechanism remains elusive. Accumulating evidences have found that the aberrant regulation of the protein ubiquitination pathway plays an essential role in ovarian cancer chemoresistance.1,2,3 However, it is unclear whether and how deubiquitinase-USP11 involves in ovarian cancer chemoresistance.
CancerNature.com

Loss of FBXL14 promotes mesenchymal shift and radioresistance of non-small cell lung cancer by TWIST1 stabilization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 272 (2021) Cite this article. Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide, with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounting for the largest number of cases.1 Ionizing radiation (IR) is widely used as an indispensable tool for treating lung cancer patients; however, the acquisition of resistance following radiation is the major obstacle for reducing the efficacy of radiotherapy.2 To overcome this limitation, it is important to determine the mechanism by which cancer cells become resistant to radiation. Previously, E3 ubiquitin ligases were suggested as a potential target for radiosensitization in cancer therapy.3.
CancerNature.com

Hypoxic exosomal HIF-1α-stabilizing circZNF91 promotes chemoresistance of normoxic pancreatic cancer cells via enhancing glycolysis

Research has indicated that hypoxia profoundly contributes to chemoresistance of pancreatic cancer (PC), while the precise mechanism has not been fully elucidated. In this study, we report a hypoxic exosomal circular RNA (circRNA)-mediated mechanism of conferred chemoresistance in PC cells. Gemcitabine (GEM) resistance was enhanced in normoxic PC cells incubated with exosomes derived from hypoxic PC cells. CircRNA microarray displayed that circZNF91 was remarkably increased in hypoxic exosomes of PC cells compared with normoxic exosomes. Overexpression of circZNF91 obviously stimulated chemoresistance in PC cells, while knockdown of circZNF91 retarded the hypoxic exosome-transmitted chemoresistance. Mechanistically, the hypoxic-induced exosomal circZNF91 transmitted into normoxic PC cells could competitively bind to miR-23b-3p, which deprives the inhibition of miR-23b-3p on expression of deacetylase Sirtuin1 (SIRT1). Consequently, the upregulated SIRT1 enhanced deacetylation-dependent stability of HIF-1α protein, leading to glycolysis and GEM chemoresistance of recipient PC cells. In addition, we revealed that the increased circZNF91 in hypoxic exosome was attributed to the transcriptional regulation by HIF-1α. Coincidently, transmission of hypoxic exosomes into subcutaneous xenografts in nude mice obviously facilitated the chemoresistance of transplanted PC tumor, which could be reversed by depletion of circZNF91 or upregulation of miR-23b-3p. Furthermore, clinical data showed that circZNF91 was significantly upregulated in PC tissues and correlated with overexpression of glycolytic enzymes and short overall survival time. Collectively, exosomal circZNF91 can function as a cargo mediating the signal transmission between hypoxic and normoxic tumor cells to promote GEM chemoresistance of PC and may potentially serve as a therapeutic target.
CancerNature.com

PSMC2/CCND1 axis promotes development of ovarian cancer through regulating cell growth, apoptosis and migration

Ovarian cancer is known as one of the most common malignancies of the gynecological system, whose treatment is still not satisfactory because of the unclear understanding of molecular mechanism. PSMC2 is an essential component of 19 S regulatory granules in 26 S proteasome and its relationship with ovarian cancer is still not clear. In this study, we found that PSMC2 was upregulated in ovarian cancer tissues, associated with tumor grade and could probably predict poor prognosis. Knocking down the endogenous PSMC2 expression in ovarian cancer cells could decrease colony formation ability, cell motility and cell proliferation rate, along with increasing cell apoptosis rate. Cells models or xenografts formed by cells with relatively lower expression of PSMC2 exhibited weaker oncogenicity and slower growth rate in vivo. Moreover, gene microarray was used to analyze the alteration of gene expression profiling of ovarian cancer induced by PSMC2 knockdown and identify CCND1 as a potential downstream of PSMC2. Further study revealed the mutual regulation between PSMC2 and CCND1, and demonstrated that knockdown of CCND1 could enhance the regulatory effects induced by PSMC2 knockdown and overexpression of CCND1 reverses it. In summary, PSMC2 may promote the development of ovarian cancer through CCND1, which may predict poor prognosis of ovarian cancer patients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy