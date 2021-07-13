Along the Way
Summer concerts are set to return to downtown North Attleboro on Tuesday after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The free shows, sponsored by the North Attleboro Cultural Council, are scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Veterans Park Gazebo/downtown green in front of town hall. People just need to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The lineup goes like this: July 13, 4Ever Fab — Beatles cover band; July 20, Michelle Cruz; July 27, Willie Laws Band; Aug. 3, Dan Sand Band; Aug.10, School of Rock.www.thesunchronicle.com
Comments / 0