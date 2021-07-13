Cancel
'Rorschach' #10 review: The calm before the storm

By Christopher Franey
Cover picture for the article

We are so close to the conclusion of Rorschach. I can’t wait to see how this year-long adventure will play out, and this issue had a quick panel that shows our still-unnamed detective isn’t revealing all the information to his employers. This issue is probably the tamest in the series — I researched the new names mentioned in this issue, and I can’t see any connections from the real world or comics that could connect any threads. Despite that, I had a good time with the issue as it caused me to go back and analyze the art for more hints.

ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Way of X’ #4 review

Si Spurrier’s out-of-left field Way of X title has been a real gem in the X-lineup, with issue #4 permitting the writer to delve into numerous moral questions created by the resurrection protocols in the new Krakoan society. The series, ostensibly a Nightcrawler and Legion book, grapples with questions about death in an era where resurrection is a common occurrence, while also dealing with the role of forgiveness and reconciliation, now that heroes and villains live shoulder to shoulder.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Reign of X Vol. 1’ review

The newest volume of the X-Men collected editions drops its previous Dawn of X title in favor of Reign of X and starts the numbering over at 1. This is an understandable move from a publishing standpoint (we were up to volume 16 last month, which may seem like a formidable process to read through each to fully grasp the current era), but it also makes sense from a narrative perspective, chiefly since this collection brings the new iteration of S.W.O.R.D. into the Krakoan era.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton’ #2 review

If you like kick-ass car chases, murder mysteries, and slapstick comedy, then do yourself a favor and pick up The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #2. Not only does it heighten the mystery surrounding the death of television’s greatest scumbag, Trigger Keaton, but it contains one of the funniest will readings you may ever see in a comic book. Issue #2 of the series is appropriately titled “Sidecar”, and sees Trigger earn another merit badge of villainy for being extremely rude to a 12 year-old who plays the voice of his 1973 AMC AMX/3 prototype sports car in the opening flashback. One thing’s for sure as Kyle Higgins and Chris Schweizer’s whodunnit caper runs on: it’s getting harder and harder to pinpoint a suspect when the person who was killed was a sleaze-ball to everyone he came in contact with.
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Wonder Woman’ #775 is an Olympic struggle

Diana ventures into the Graveyard of the Gods in the most recent issue of Wonder Woman. Michael W. Conrad, Becky Cloonan and Andy MacDonald draft the newest depictions of DC’s Greek Gods, while giving readers their first real look at Janus, the series’ villain. How will Ratatosk and Deadman factor into this adventure, and what whimsical mishaps lead Diana into the world of the Faere?
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Strange Adventures’ #11 offers exceptional plotting and high emotion

It’s been over two months since the last issue of Strange Adventures, which has given us plenty of time to ponder what is really going on in this tense thriller. In comics, especially with maxiseries like this, the penultimate issue can change the conversation, setting readers up for a final issue worthy of edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Given how this issue ends, Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Doc Shaner have done it.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
Photographypetapixel.com

Unwrapping Buzz Aldrin’s Visor in Moon Photo Reveals What He Saw

Artist Michael Ranger recently had the idea of “unwrapping” the reflection seen in the visor of NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin in an iconic photo captured by Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission. The result is an image that reveals what Aldrin saw the moment the photo was snapped. Ranger,...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Girl Leaves Boyfriend Because of His Job - Story of the Day

A girl humiliated her boyfriend and dumped him because he wanted to pursue his passion. However, not long after, karma caught up with the girl, and she regretted her actions. Colson was head over heels in love with his girlfriend, April, and wanted to spend his entire life with her. However, love alone isn’t always enough to keep two people happy together. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened in Colson’s case.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Did Kayce Dutton ‘Kill’ or ‘Murder’ Beck Brother After Delivering Unforgettable Quote?

With the fourth and latest season of “Yellowstone” still months away, some fans are looking back over the show’s pivotal moments. One such moment comes near the end of season two when Kayce Dutton shoots Teal Beck in the bathroom of his own house. Before Kayce shoots the Beck brother, he delivers an iconic line that still echoes in the minds of “Yellowstone” fans. After reviewing previous episodes, some fans are pointing out the hypocrisy of Kayce’s statement. It became a highly debated topic in a recent Reddit thread discussion.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Guy pretends Lamborghini is his in front of a girl—she plays along before unlocking it

A man’s failed flex over property that didn’t belong to him ended in humiliation last weekend after a woman caught him on camera pretending that her Lamborghini was his. A video of the brief encounter was captured by a friend and uploaded to user @babyjayb‘s TikTok account. In the three days since it was posted, the video has become the most popular on her page, with more than 1.5 million views and 161,000 comments.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

NCIS Season 19 is not coming to CBS in August 2021

We’re ready for our favorite TV crime dramas to air. Sadly, we’re still waiting for a bit longer. NCIS Season 19 is not going to come to CBS next month. If we’re completely honest, I don’t think anyone thought the series would arrive on CBS in August 2021. It never has done! NCIS is a fall series, and that means a September start date.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Transformers’ #32 delivers a shocking plot twist

Time for another installment in IDW’s ongoing adventures of the Transformers, written by Brian Ruckley with art provided by both Anna Malkova and Angel Hernandez. Last time, we saw a glimpse into a distorted alternate world thanks to a teleportation mishap with poor Jumpstream. This time we get to explore that world a bit… and get a truly jaw dropping plot twist by the end.

