Buchanan County shooting suspect indicted
VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — A grand jury has indicted a Buchanan County man who was arrested in a shooting investigation, according to CBS affiliate WJHL. James Patrick Cantrell, 44 of Pilgrim’s Knob, was indicted Monday on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, malicious discharge of a firearm in or at an occupied building, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and animal cruelty (torture/mutilate dog causing death or serious injury).www.wymt.com
