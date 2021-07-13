Cancel
By Nadine Smith
Since the release of his major-label debut STOKELY in 2018, Fort Lauderdale’s Ski Mask the Slump God has been surprisingly quiet for an artist known for his full-throated vocal aggression. His hiatus has been especially noticeable in a rap industry that devours trends as fast as it can produce them. But given the details of his personal life and career, it’s understandable that the artist born Stokeley Goulbourne took an extended sabbatical. After the sudden deaths of two of his closest friends and associates, XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, Ski Mask felt like he needed to slow down, lest he risk becoming a similar kind of cautionary tale. He re-emerges with Sin City the Mixtape, which isn’t so much a comeback or reinvention as it is predominantly a showcase for his unfiltered, unaccompanied flow.

