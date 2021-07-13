Today in History

Cancel
By The Associated Press
Log Cabin Democrat
 14 days ago

Today is Tuesday, July 13, the 194th day of 2021. There are 171 days left in the year. On July 13, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)

