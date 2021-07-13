Cancel
Ballast Point House / Fox Johnston Architects

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers: Big Ass Fans, Cult, Artedomus, Astra Walker, EST Lighting, FLOS, Kliplok. Text description provided by the architects. A compact site of 260 square metres, with access from two streets, steeply sloping down to a foreshore reserve, with a pre-existing house, ready ruined by a series of poor quality renovations over the years. The brief was to design a forever home, for a young family of four, and potentially at least one set of parents. The home was to do three things:

