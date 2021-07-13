Ballast Point House / Fox Johnston Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The project’s site is located on a steep hillside in Zhangjiajie, with the ridges circling upward and the vertical drop is very large. The Zhangjiajie landform combines the characteristics of Danxia landform and quartz sandstone landform, they are not identical, which results in the formation of a unique peak forest landform. There are steep hillsides stand between the site and the road. Moreover, the dense verdant woods on the hillside adds more fun to the grand view. The entry point of the design is taking the site into consideration due to the enormous terrain difference. Rather than making the site rough and flat to avoid the harsh terrain conditions, it is better to let the building be immersed in everything around it freely, and use the terrain difference to layout the building, then make the building blends in the site as if they naturally grow together.