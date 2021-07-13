Mackenzie Scott has been at this for a while. When she emerged under the name Torres in 2013, she came with a backstory that has become increasingly familiar in indie rock. After growing up in a conservative religious household, she turned to music to document her complicated relationship with faith and her sheltered upbringing. Informed by her affection for country and a teenage obsession with Broadway, her songs were blistering and raw and narrative-based. Scott has a sharp wit — something she directly acknowledged with the title of last year’s Silver Tongue — and her songs are backdrops for showing off that lyrical prowess. Over the course of four albums, she’s interrogated her profession as a songwriter and come to terms with her queer identity; she has written about love and heartbreak and mortality and the future.