Motherland: Fort Salem‘s “Brianna’s Favorite Pencil” had me absolutely living from start to finish. From Anacostia looking like the queen I always knew her to be, to this epic Samhain ritual that unearthed secrets long hidden, this episode really had me on the end of my seat. “Brianna’s Favorite Pencil” also made me really really mad. Charvel came in hot and was out of line, the Camarilla were legit going to sacrifice a child, and Tally discovered that Alder’s past is darker than expected while giving us another ship to look forward to blossoming. (The last part there didn’t make us mad *insert heart eyes*)