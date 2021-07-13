Cancel
Longtime teacher, coach becomes West Fargo School Board President

By Wendy Reuer
INFORUM
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST FARGO — Longtime West Fargo High School teacher and coach and first-term West Fargo School Board Member Jim Jonas will serve as the next board president. Jonas was unanimously approved as president by the school board at its first meeting of the 2021-22 school year, Monday, July 12. Jonas served as vice president during the 2020-21 school year under the leadership of longtime board member and multiple-term board President Patti Stedman.

