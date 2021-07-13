Rain starts later Tuesday

Expect some rain on parts of the Northshore tonight as little area of rain moves East across the area. Morning lows drop into the low to upper 70s. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. It looks like the rain and storms will fire up later in the day Tuesday. It is still possible to have locally heavy rain in storms. Right now we are running about two feet of rain above average for the year at the Airport. Since the rain looks to fire up later, it will likely be hotter. Watch the heat index. The heat index will be around 100 or a little higher. Similar weather forecast Wednesday. Better rain chance Thursday and Friday. Less rain this weekend, so expect more heat!