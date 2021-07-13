Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

McDonald’s owners offer tuition, child care to lure burger flippers

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s Corp. owners are adding emergency child care and other benefits, as many U.S. restaurants are struggling to hire enough workers to run their businesses. U.S. franchisees of the burger giant aim to boost hourly pay, give workers paid time off and help cover tuition costs to draw enough workers and improve the Golden Arches’ image as an employer. McDonald’s corporate parent said it is making a multimillion-dollar investment to back the franchisee efforts. Franchisees own 95% of the chain’s roughly 13,450 U.S. stores.

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#U S Economy#Elderly Care#Food Drink#Mcdonald S Corp#Labor#The Labor Department#Mcdonald#The Wall Street Journal#Shake Shack Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RetailInternational Business Times

Free College Tuition: Retail Giant Walmart Makes Higher Education Attainable

Walmart will now pay 100% of tuition for its full-time and part-time employees that are a part of its “Live better U” (LBU) education program. “Walmart is committed to eliminating the burden of education debt. Cost is a leading barrier for earning a degree with student loan debt in the U.S.,” the company stated in a press release Tuesday.
RetailPosted by
CBS News

Walmart's college tuition program now free for all its workers

Walmart is cutting all costs for employees who enroll in the retailer's college tuition program, with the country's largest private employer saying it'll get rid of the $1 a day fee to encourage more of its roughly 1.5 million workers to participate. In another example of a company seeking to...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Walmart investing nearly $1B to cover tuition, book costs for US employees

WMT WALMART, INC. 142.37 -0.22 -0.15%. Previously, the educational program required associates to pay the daily fee but due to the changing economy and job market, the company needed another way to encourage "more associates to pursue further education," according to Walmart. The company's program, which kicked off in 2018,...
Food & DrinksFOXBusiness

This is how much the average Chick-fil-A made in 2020

Fast-food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A saw an uptick in annual sales at locations throughout the U.S. in 2020, at a time when many businesses were struggling to offset the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the company’s roughly 1,735 domestic non-mall locations that had been open for at least one...
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Mail

Move over McDonald's monopoly! Burger King launches £2 'Burger Roulette' on its app - which will see customers 'spin to win' a meal worth up to £5.79

Burger King has delighted fans by launching a spin to win deal on it's app - meaning that customers can be a meal worth up to £5.79 for just £2. The new offer, called Burger Roulette, will appear for a limited time on the app for customers across the UK, and will give the luckiest fans the chance to win incredible discounts on Burger King's most popular items from its menu.
RestaurantsEater

The Arch Deluxe Was a Hell of a Burger. It Was Also McDonald’s Most Expensive Flop.

The year is 1996. Charles and Diana are divorcing, Jerry Maguire tops the box office, a Finn Dorset sheep named Dolly makes a friend made from her own mammary gland, and America’s favorite sitcom is a show about nothing in which four neurotic New Yorkers debate life’s finer points. Such sophisticated times, McDonald’s had determined, called for a sophisticated sandwich, one that would appeal to the urbane, discerning, and diet-conscious tastes of Gen X: the Arch Deluxe.

Comments / 1

Community Policy