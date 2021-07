The Sam’s Club Now on Greenville Avenue is testing a new feature on its Scan & Go app that is meant to simplify purchases of large items. Now, when a customer is shopping in store and wants to buy an item that would be hard to take home, they can use the Scan & Go app. They just scan a bar code or shelf tag of the item, and it gets added to their bill. Customers can also choose different colors or sizes of the item and expect to have it delivered within five business days.