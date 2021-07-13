Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

UNC School of Medicine Novant Health Charlotte Campus receives positive evaluation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education

By Novant Health
Posted by 
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTE AND CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 9, 2021 – The Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) has determined Novant Health and UNC School of Medicine have adequate resources to proceed with training UNC School of Medicine students at the Novant Health Charlotte Campus in February 2022. This is UNC School of Medicine’s third branch campus, which will be based at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

102
Followers
559
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Unc School Of Medicine#Unc School Of Medicine#Novant Health#Physician Network#Unc Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Education
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Getting Your Health Back On Track

CHARLOTTE – Practicing good public health and staying safe has been so important over the last year, but the truth is we have been putting so much emphasis on staying free from viruses that many have let general health fall to the wayside. Studies are showing that blood pressure control and blood sugar maintenance health are worsening. Health care providers are asking patients to make sure that they are seeking, discussing, and managing proper blood pressure and blood sugar management.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

THIS WEEKEND: Novant Health’s street festival will offer vaccines; provide food and entertainment

CHARLOTTE – This Saturday, Novant Health is kicking off the first of three street festivals to mark the progress made in the fight against COVID-19. The three free community events aim to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and incentivize unvaccinated individuals to get their shot. The first 1,000 people to provide proof of vaccination will receive a $10 food voucher for use with food vendors on-site. This includes individuals who get vaccinated on-site at the event.
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Learning Every Day

MINT HILL, NC – There are opportunities for our children to learn every day. What can we do to make sure that we are laying a strong foundation for learning in our children? First, we can make learning a priority. We must challenge the mindset that learning is just for school and only in the classroom. The whole world is a classroom and there is so much to explore. Learning takes place not only in the classroom, but outside of it too. Learning is more than just memorizing names, dates and information. Obtaining knowledge exposes us to new ideas and allows us to empathize with others. Learning provides the framework by which we live our lives. As parents, mentors and educators, we have an opportunity to inspire our children to think outside of the box and explore the world around them. A child can begin to love to learn before they are able to hold a pencil. Cultivating a love for learning begins at home. In fifteen to twenty minutes, you can bond with your child over a bedtime story. There are opportunities to teach math during a stop at the grocery store. As your child grows, he will begin to seek opportunities to learn on his own. As distractions and time wasters clamor for our childrens’ attention, let’s continue to guide our children toward learning every day.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Novant Health recognized as a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’ for 2nd Straight Year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 13, 2021 – Novant Health announced today that it has been recognized for the second straight year as one of the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” by Disability: IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). The health care system received a perfect score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), a comprehensive benchmarking tool that gauges an organization’s level of disability workplace inclusion relative to other businesses.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Novant Health named Best place in the U.S. to work for Women and Diverse Managers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 6, 2021 – Novant Health has been ranked first in the nation in the 2021 Diversity MBA Magazine rankings for “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” Diversity MBA is a national leadership organization integrating diversity and inclusion with talent management. Novant Health was last recognized by Diversity MBA in 2020, when the not-for-profit healthcare system ranked No. 10 overall and fourth among hospital systems.
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

The Power of ‘Not Yet’

MINT HILL, NC – Carol Dweck, author of the book, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, contends that there is power in two words: ‘not yet’. Dweck states that when we communicate to our students that they have ‘not yet’ reached an academic goal, we are also communicating that there is room for improvement. I believe that the ‘not yet’ mindset is key in developing independent learners. Our students need motivation to continue their pursuit of knowledge. Students are encouraged to continue to try when they realize that not knowing is an opportunity to grow. Most of our children will not come to this realization on their own; they need their parents, guardians, teachers and community leaders in their lives to help them come to this conclusion. How are we communicating academic success to our children? Are we cultivating a love or disdain for learning? When we are able to help a child to understand the power of ‘not yet’ we are on the path to developing a life long learner. When a child’s interest in learning transcends the classroom, we know that we have achieved success. A child who understands ‘not yet’, will continue to put forth her best effort until she reaches her goal. She will also be rewarded by the gratification in knowing that she faced a challenge, walked through it and achieved a significant goal. Like and follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation at our learning center.
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

A weekly focus on local business and our Chamber of Commerce

•Ribbon Cutting CeremonyFarmwood Senior Living, Inc. Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce•New Member & Website Training Class. Congratulations Mint Hill Chamber Scholarship Program Winners!. Lena Ayesh from Independence High School will be attending University of North Carolina at Greensboro, studying International and Global Affairs and Development. Makayla Brown from Independence High...

Comments / 0

Community Policy