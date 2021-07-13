UNC School of Medicine Novant Health Charlotte Campus receives positive evaluation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education

MINT HILL, NC – Carol Dweck, author of the book, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, contends that there is power in two words: ‘not yet’. Dweck states that when we communicate to our students that they have ‘not yet’ reached an academic goal, we are also communicating that there is room for improvement. I believe that the ‘not yet’ mindset is key in developing independent learners. Our students need motivation to continue their pursuit of knowledge. Students are encouraged to continue to try when they realize that not knowing is an opportunity to grow. Most of our children will not come to this realization on their own; they need their parents, guardians, teachers and community leaders in their lives to help them come to this conclusion. How are we communicating academic success to our children? Are we cultivating a love or disdain for learning? When we are able to help a child to understand the power of ‘not yet’ we are on the path to developing a life long learner. When a child’s interest in learning transcends the classroom, we know that we have achieved success. A child who understands ‘not yet’, will continue to put forth her best effort until she reaches her goal. She will also be rewarded by the gratification in knowing that she faced a challenge, walked through it and achieved a significant goal. Like and follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation at our learning center.