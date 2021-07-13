Take Inventory

MINT HILL, NC – Oxford Language’s definition of vision is “the faculty or state of being able to see” and “the ability to think about or plan the future with imagination or wisdom.” Parenting and mentoring children provide the privilege and opportunity to cast a vision for our children. Our children rely on us to ‘see’ what they are not yet able to see and to lay the groundwork for the future. There are several ways that we can cast a vision for our children so that we set them on a path that is true to who they are as individuals and positions them to make a positive contribution to society. As parents and mentors, we invest in our children, we understand them, and we provide them with guidance and direction. We recognize their potential. It is important to communicate what we see in our children to our children. Are our children aware of their own gifts and talents? Do they know what areas they thrive in? Are they connected to what fulfills them as people? When we are helping our children to see the gifts and talents that they possess, we are laying the foundation for casting a vision for them. We guide our children by initiating the process of planning for the future with imagination and wisdom. When we create a space for dialogue, discovery, validation, and honest feedback with our children, something amazing happens. Our children began to get a glimpse of their future through their imagination and our wisdom.