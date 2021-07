CalPERS has reached a settlement with plaintiffs in a lawsuit over rate hikes in its troubled long-term care insurance program, according to court records filed Monday. The system’s long-term care fund would pay as much as $2.7 billion to a class of more than 79,000 people who bought policies between 1995 and 2004 and opted for an inflation-protection feature as part of their coverage. Those policyholders saw an 85% bump in their premiums in 2015, despite assurances when they signed up that rates would not increase.