America’s Test Kitchen is famously known for going the extra mile to make the best version of classic recipes — and their creamy cucumber salad is no exception. While many recipes call for salting and draining the cucumbers, ATK takes it a couple of steps further by first seeding the cucumbers and then weighting the salted cucumbers down in a colander with a water-filled, gallon-sized zip-top bag. They claim this step removes more water than salting alone, creating a salad with especially good crunch. I had to know: Is it worth the extra effort? Here’s what happened when I got in the kitchen to try it out.