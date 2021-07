A case challenging subsidies paid by PSEG customers to support its nuclear plants has gone all the way to the New Jersey Supreme Court. And the court has declined to hear the appeal. The New Jersey Rate Counsel and others were challenging the 2019 decision to award nearly $1 billion in subsidies to the utility. Without the money, PSEG argued the state’s three nuclear power plants would have to shut down because they were no longer profitable. Rate Counsel Director Stefanie Brand said she was surprised by the court’s decision. For more, check out Tom Johnson’s story.