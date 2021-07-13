Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Op-Ed: 2022’s budget boosts educational opportunities for students who need it most

By Eugene Lepore
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

But more money is only part of the story. Experts are also studying longstanding inequities in initiatives like the Tuition Aid Grant program. The fiscal year 2022 budget deal struck by Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders in June was a monumental spending plan for many reasons: It was the largest budget in New Jersey’s history, made a massive $6.9 billion pension payment and established a new $3.7 billion debt defeasance and prevention fund, to name three reasons. It was also a landmark budget for college access and affordability.

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Tuition Payments#Research University#Legislature#Njclass#Tag#The Urban Institute#Rand Corp#Hesaa#The Black Caucus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
EducationThe Tribune-Democrat

State budget boosted early childhood ed by $30 million

Gov. Tom Wolf joined lawmakers and advocates for early childhood education Monday to tout the benefits of a $30 million boost in funding for Pre-K Counts and Head Start programs included in the 2021-22 state budget. “Early childhood education programs set students up for success,” Wolf said at a press...
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Superintendent Pleased with Legislature’s Budget for Education

The state budget that was recently hammered out in the Minnesota Legislature and eventually signed into law by the governor pleased most of those in the education field, including Morris Schools Superintendent Troy Ferguson. He told the KMRS Community Connection that the budget will put the School District in a good financial position for the next two years.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
indyweeknc

Op-Ed: Congress, and Senator Richard Burr, Have a Historic Opportunity to Strengthen Support for Low-Income Students

In North Carolina, 37.7 percent of undergraduate students received the Pell Grant for the 2018-2019 academic year. The Pell Grant, which was introduced in 1965 as part of the Higher Education Act, was meant to be more than just financial aid. It was created to give prospective college students the opportunity to attend a college or university regardless of their family’s financial situation. During the 1970s, a maximum Pell Grant covered more than 75 percent of the total four-year college tuition cost. Today, however, more than 50 years after the Pell Grant was established, the maximum Pell Grant covers less than 30 percent of tuition at a public four-year college. Between the 1985-86 and 2017-18 academic years, the average cost of attending a four-year college or university in the United States increased by 497 percent—more than double the rate of inflation.
EconomyPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Wall Street’s take on NJ budget positive but wary

Latest evaluation gives state good marks for paying down debt but raises concerns about increased spending. Over the last decade, a major recession and a global pandemic strained a state budget already saddled with significant debt and unfunded liabilities, and New Jersey’s bond rating fell to among the lowest of any U.S. state.
RelationshipsPosted by
Forbes

We Need More Than A Child Tax Credit To Boost Education Outcomes

Millions of poor and middle-income American parents are now getting monthly checks tied to the number of children they have. The infusion of cash is important, but unless we fundamentally change how and what we teach, it won’t significantly reduce education inequities. Starting today—July 15th, 2021—the U.S. Treasury Department is...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Parents sue governor to block any renewal of school mask mandate

Gov. Murphy has said he has no plans to renew mandate but reserved right to reconsider if COVID-19 cases kept climbing. Call it a preemptive strike: A group of parents filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block Gov. Phil Murphy from reimposing a statewide mask mandate on schoolchildren when classes resume this fall, claiming it violates students’ constitutional rights. Murphy has said he has no plans to do that, though he reserved the right to reconsider if cases of COVID-19 kept climbing.
Public Healthnjspotlight.com

Op-Ed: Well-staffed school libraries can help students recover from their pandemic year

School library media specialists reach every student, every year they’re in that building, fostering relationships that ignite and sustain a love of reading and learning. In the wake of COVID-19, there have been countless headlines about K-12 education and the learning deficits students will be facing as a result of remote and hybrid learning. Fortunately, the federal government has provided extraordinary funding to help school districts address those gaps. New Jersey would be wise to allocate some ofthis federal money to ensure that all New Jersey students have access to a robust school library program with a certified school library media specialist at the helm. From literacy, to social and emotional learning, to inquiry-based research experiences, school library media specialists support the education and development of the whole child. They have an in-depth understanding of the curricula of their school and know what resources can best support the various grades and subject areas they work with. Yet many districts have been eliminating this vital position. With this funding, there is now an opportunity to reverse this shortsighted trend.
Educationkcountry1057.com

Senator Max Wise OP-ED: Trust and Cooperation Between Families and Educators Needed in Return to Classroom

The 2021 Interim of the Kentucky General Assembly began last month with a meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Education, on which I serve as co-chairman. A tumultuous 2020-2021 school year leaves us to reflect on the experiences of our students, teachers, parents, and communities. Lessons learned include the limitations of distance learning, how responsive and adaptive schools can be, and how vital positive community cooperation and collaboration are in meeting the holistic needs of our students.
Educationcomancheok.net

Mostly Educational: Pull-ups and equal opportunity in public school

This is the seventh in a series of ten summertime articles mapping the common ground upon which parents, educators, and communities can unite regarding one of the most divisive topics in America: public education. When I was in elementary school, we took The Presidential Physical Fitness Award test each year,...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

New Study Ranks Maryland 6th for Public Schools

Maryland has the sixth best public school system in the nation according to finance website WalletHub. The Massachusetts public school system is ranked number one in the nation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the higher the level of education one completes, the higher their income potential and the...
HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

With new laws and rule changes, some see hope in addiction battle

By summer’s end, every New Jersey resident will be legally permitted to purchase the life-saving opioid antidote naloxone without a prescription. And they can then administer it to anyone they believe is suffering from a drug overdose, or share it with others to use on themselves or another individual struggling with addiction.
AdvocacyPosted by
NJ Spotlight

More than 2 million people in NJ live in poverty with no federal support

'We were denied for free and reduced lunch because we exceeded the poverty level.'. The federal poverty level is $20,598. Meaning anyone who earns above it does not qualify for federal support programs. But the true poverty level — the minimum a family of three needs to earn in order to get by in New Jersey — is $74,372. And there are more than 3 million people in New Jersey who fall below that number, with more than 2 million making too much to qualify for federal support, but not enough to pay for daily expenses like food, housing, childcare, transportation and health care. Advocates say the federal government should adjust the federal poverty level to account for the cost of living in high-cost states like New Jersey, so that individuals and families don’t go without their basic needs.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Another College Cancels Student Debt

Another college has cancelled student debt. Here’s what you need to know. South Carolina State University will cancel $9.8 million of student debt for 2,500 students. South Carolina State, the state’s only public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), will “clear student account balances” for continuing students who were struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here’s how South Carolina State is paying for this student debt cancellation:
Personal FinancePosted by
Bay Area Entertainer

History lesson on your social security card

Just in case some of you young whippersnappers (& some older ones) didn’t know this. It’s easy to check out, if you don’t believe it. Be sure and show it to your family and friends. They need a little history lesson on what’s what and it doesn’t matter whether you are Democrat or Republican. Facts are FACTS.
Businessreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Social Security is running out of money

Before D.C. Democrats think about passing trillions in new spending, they should focus on shoring up the Social Security Trust Fund. This month, the Congressional Budget Office released detailed numbers on its long-term projections for Social Security. It’s sobering — at least for those who are paying attention. The trust fund will run out in 2032. The Disability Insurance Trust Fund will last until 2035.

Comments / 0

Community Policy