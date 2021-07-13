Biden wants to protect voting rights — and these Republicans do, too

A new poll showed former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., is significantly more popular among Republicans than the GOP heads in both chambers of Congress. Trump Jr. has remained a vocal force within the Republican Party after his father left office and has been floated as a potential presidential or senatorial candidate. He hasn't committed to making a run for office but has been an active member on the campaign trail working to get Republicans elected and it's possible his endorsement could be an asset to candidates, as his father's is.