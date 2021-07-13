Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden wants to protect voting rights — and these Republicans do, too

By Samuel Benson
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a major speech on voting rights in Philadelphia, likely denouncing a sweeping election reform bill being discussed in the Texas Legislature and the Senate’s inability to pass voting rights legislation. Last month, all 50 Senate Republicans blocked HR1, the For the People Act, and other state legislatures — like Arizona, Georgia and Florida — have passed voting laws that many Democrats say are restrictive and anti-democratic.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
16K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Edwards
Person
Bill Kristol
Person
Amanda Carpenter
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Conservative Party#Democratic Voting#Senate Republicans#The Texas Legislature#Democrats#Conservatives#The Deseret News#Gop#The Republican Party#The Bulwark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Rep. Chip Roy Calls Fellow Republicans Who Voted for Women in Military Draft 'Cowardly'

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas tweeted out the names of the Republican senators who unsuccessfully voted against a proposal that would make women eligible for a military draft on Monday. He also included the names of Republicans who voted "yes" or "not present" on the proposal, which was part of the larger annual defense bill approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 21.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the controversial former White House physician, said on Thursday that he believed President Biden would resign because of his limited cognitive abilities. During an episode of Fox’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity criticized responses Biden gave during a CNN town hall the day before, calling some “completely...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Vastly More Popular With Republicans Than Mitch McConnell, Poll Shows

A new poll showed former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., is significantly more popular among Republicans than the GOP heads in both chambers of Congress. Trump Jr. has remained a vocal force within the Republican Party after his father left office and has been floated as a potential presidential or senatorial candidate. He hasn't committed to making a run for office but has been an active member on the campaign trail working to get Republicans elected and it's possible his endorsement could be an asset to candidates, as his father's is.
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Infrastructure bill on the rocks, as GOP rejects Dem compromise

Bipartisan infrastructure negotiations have hit another roadblock, as Senate Democrats continue to work on a backup plan for President Biden’s biggest legislative priority. CNN, Bloomberg and Politico were among the outlets reporting that a number of sticking points were outstanding after Republicans rejected a compromise proposal from the White House and Democratic negotiators. The two sides remain at an impasse on a number of issues, including funding for highways versus public transit, questions over broadband internet access and how the bill would be financed.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The GOP’s grave mistake

CNN — As Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), falls back on talking points that suggest Americans are fed up with Democratic policies, I’m left wondering what alternate reality she’s living in and what polls she’s looking at. The Biden administration is currently polling favorably among most Americans — and higher than Donald Trump ever did in his four years in office (his highest Gallup approval rating never exceeded 49%).
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Mar-a-Lago primary: Trump wields power with endorsements, but some in GOP fear midterm damage

WASHINGTON — Former President Trump, again upending American political norms, is moving to remake Congress and the Republican Party in his own image. Since leaving the White House, he has issued a spate of endorsements of House and Senate candidates for next year’s crucial midterm election, including an array of political outsiders, conspiracy theorists and others who — like Trump himself — break the traditional mold.
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy