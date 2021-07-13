Cancel
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each

By LYNN ELBER
Miami Herald
 14 days ago

"The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.”. The bounty reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with most of the top-nominated scripted shows on services that emerged in the past two years....

www.miamiherald.com

