Severe Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. This storms is also producing extremely heavy rainfall. Flooding of drainage ditches and low lying areas may occur. Small streams will rise rapidly. Do not drive through areas where water is flowing over the road. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Buncombe; Rutherford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MCDOWELL...NORTHWESTERN RUTHERFORD...SOUTHEASTERN BUNCOMBE AND SOUTHEASTERN YANCEY COUNTIES At 1144 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Rutherfordton, or 4 miles north of Lake Lure, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Marion, Lake Lure, Old Fort, Chimney Rock Village, Chimney Rock State Park, Blue Ridge Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, Pleasant Gardens, Shingle Hollow, Sugar Hill and Busick. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH