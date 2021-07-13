Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buncombe County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Rutherford by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. This storms is also producing extremely heavy rainfall. Flooding of drainage ditches and low lying areas may occur. Small streams will rise rapidly. Do not drive through areas where water is flowing over the road. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Buncombe; Rutherford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MCDOWELL...NORTHWESTERN RUTHERFORD...SOUTHEASTERN BUNCOMBE AND SOUTHEASTERN YANCEY COUNTIES At 1144 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Rutherfordton, or 4 miles north of Lake Lure, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Marion, Lake Lure, Old Fort, Chimney Rock Village, Chimney Rock State Park, Blue Ridge Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, Pleasant Gardens, Shingle Hollow, Sugar Hill and Busick. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Lure, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
County
Rutherford County, NC
City
Marion, NC
City
Rutherfordton, NC
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Sugar Hill#Shingle Hollow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Switzerland
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Five takeaways from gripping officer testimony at the first January 6 hearing

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack at the Capitol held its first hearing on Tuesday with harrowing testimony from four officers who shared their stories of being attacked by the rioters. The three-hour hearing was the opening act for the committee that's preparing to investigate...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy