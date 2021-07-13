Severe Weather Statement issued for McDowell, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. This storms is also producing extremely heavy rainfall. Flooding of drainage ditches and low lying areas may occur. Small streams will rise rapidly. Do not drive through areas where water is flowing over the road. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: McDowell; Yancey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MCDOWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN YANCEY COUNTIES At 1159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Marion, or near Old Fort, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Marion, Old Fort, Blue Ridge Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, Sugar Hill, Busick, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood, Nebo and Lake James. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH