High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime:. On June 18, 2021, between the hours of 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m., damage to a silver 2019 Toyota Rav-4 occurred in the Food Lion parking lot at 350 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, North Carolina. The female below could be seen interacting with the suspect on surveillance cameras and may be a witness to the crime. The female was observed leaving in a white SUV after the incident. Boone Police are attempting to identify the witness and suspect in this case.