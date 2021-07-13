Cancel
Montgomery County, PA

LEGION BASEBALL: GNALBL finals between Whitemarsh, Perk Valley suspended in 6th due to darkness

By Andrew Robinson @ADRobinson3 on Twitter
Reporter
 14 days ago

WHITEMARSH — The GNALBL will need another day to determine a champion. A lighting delay and quickly onsetting darkness prompted the suspension of Monday's potential championship game in the middle of the sixth inning with top-seeded Whitemarsh coming to bat against Perk Valley in a 5-5 game at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. Play resumes from the bottom of the sixth at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and should No. 2 seed Perk Valley win, a final and deciding game would start right after the finish of the suspended game.

