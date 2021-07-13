Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

China's June exports surge 32%, import growth slows

By JOE McDONALD
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E67Jr_0av3hdTy00

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s exports surged in June while import growth slowed to a still-robust level as its economic rebound from the coronavirus leveled off.

Exports rose 32.2% from a year earlier to $281.4 billion, accelerating from May’s 28% growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports grew 36.7% to $229.9 billion, but that was down from the previous month’s explosive 51% rise.

China led the global recovery from the pandemic but domestic consumer spending and other activity is weaker than expected. Exporters face disruptions in the global flow of industrial components including processor chips and controls imposed by some governments on travel and business to fight the virus’s more contagious delta variant.

Trade “still faces many uncertain and unstable factors,” said a spokesman for the customs agency, Li Kuiwen.

Trade growth “may slow down” in the second half, but is “expected to remain relatively fast,” Li said at a news conference.

Chinese exporters benefited from the relatively early reopening of the economy while competitors still faced anti-virus shutdowns.

The boom is forecast to soften as entertainment and other global service industries reopen and consumer spending habits return to normal. However, June’s strong figures suggest “this dampening trend may occur later than previously expected,” David Chao of Invesco said in a report.

Exports to the United States rose 17.8% over a year ago to $46.9 billion while imports of American goods grew 37.6% to $14.3 billion despite tariff hikes still in place in a lingering trade war.

China’s global trade surplus swelled 11% over a year earlier to $51.5 billion while the politically sensitive surplus with the United States expanded 10.9% to $32.6 billion.

President Joe Biden, who took office in January, says he wants better relations with Beijing but has yet to indicate whether he will roll back tariff hikes imposed on Chinese goods by his predecessor, Donald Trump, in a fight over Beijing’s technology ambitions.

Biden's trade envoys have talked with Chinese officials by video link but have set no date for negotiations.

June exports to the 27-nation European Union rose 27% to $43.1 billion while imports of French, German and other European goods climbed 34.1% to $27.7 billion. The Chinese trade surplus with the EU widened by 16.7% over a year earlier to $15.4 billion.

June trade appeared to shrug off the disruption from a month-long disruption at the world's fourth-busiest port, Yantian in the southern city of Shenzhen, after a coronavirus infection was found there in late May.

Activity at the port was cut to 30% of normal levels. It returned to normal in late June, but managers said it would take time to clear a backlog of thousands of shipping containers.

Customs officials launched an “emergency response plan” to cut processing time for paperwork and speed up transfers of ships to other ports, said Li, the agency spokesman.

Chinese economic growth soared to 18.3% over a year earlier in the first three months of 2021 as consumer and business activity revived. However, growth compared with the previous quarter at the end of 2020 was just 0.6%, showing the rebound was leveling off abruptly.

Consumer activity has lagged the revival of manufacturing. Retail spending rose 12.4% in May over a year earlier but fell short of forecasts.

Economic growth is expected to cool to about 7% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June and further through next year. To shore up activity, the central bank last week cut the amount of reserves commercial banks are required to hold, freeing up an additional 1 trillion yuan ($160 billion) for lending.

Some forecasters warn a Chinese recovery still isn’t certain because global demand is weak as some governments re-impose anti-disease curbs that are disrupting business and trade.

___

General Administration of Customs of China (in Chinese): www.customs.gov.cn

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
53K+
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Yuan#Ap#Chinese#Invesco#American#French#German#Eu#Yantian#Customs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Economyinvesting.com

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June

(Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped nearly 42% in June after a slump in May, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday. Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world's top consumer of the metal, stood at 30.887 tonnes in June compared with 21.781 tonnes in May, the data showed.
Businesskdal610.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
Economymymixfm.com

Spain keeps unchanged 2021 and 2022 GDP growth forecasts

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government kept unchanged its economic growth forecast for this year at 6.5% as it was set in April, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday. The economy is likely to expand 7% in 2022, when it is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, Calvino told reporters...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Shanghai's foreign trade up 19 pct in H1

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's foreign trade grew 19 percent year on year to 1.88 trillion yuan (290.1 billion U.S. dollars) during the first half of 2021 (H1), customs authorities said Tuesday. In H1, exports in Shanghai rose by 9.6 percent to 703.78 billion yuan, while imports went up...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Worlddallassun.com

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0930 GMT, July 25

BRUSSELS -- Any policy tools introduced and adopted by the European Union (EU) institutions shall "ensure legal certainty for the business community, and openness and fairness in the market," the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) has said. "They should avoid having a discriminatory impact on foreign companies,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China's June soybean imports from Brazil fall as demand wanes

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil edged down in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 10.48 million tonnes of the oilseed from top supplier Brazil, slightly...
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

In a Covid Recovery, China’s growth slows to 7.9% in the second quarter.

In a Covid Recovery, China’s growth slows to 7.9% in the second quarter. China’s rapid economic recovery from last year’s severe slowdown slowed in the second quarter, according to official data released Thursday, with consumers losing faith in their ability to spend. The world’s second-largest economy has recovered swiftly from...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia's June exports surge on high commodity prices

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s exports jumped more than expected in June, boosted by high prices of its main commodities like coal, nickel and tin, while imports were also bigger than expected, data by the country’s statistics bureau showed on Thursday. Exports from Southeast Asia’s largest economy were $18.55...
EconomyAgriculture Online

China's June soybean imports hit third highest monthly level

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in June hit their third highest monthly level on record, customs data showed on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in shipments from Brazil. China, the world's top buyer of the oilseed, took 10.72 million tonnes in June, slightly below a record of...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

POLL-Indonesia's June exports seen up 50% y/y, but pace slowing

JAKARTA, July 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s exports likely surged again in June, but the pace may have slowed to the softest in three months after palm oil prices eased, while rising COVID-19 cases at home pressured imports, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has been enjoying...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

France's 2020/21 wheat exports at four-year low after slow June

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union finished the 2020/21 season with the lowest monthly volume in at least a decade, while overall 2020/21 exports hit a four-year low, Refinitiv data showed. Soft wheat exports by sea to destinations outside the EU and Britain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy