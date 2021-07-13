Rochester City Council to consider shortening length of seasonal parking restrictions
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders are considering shortening the length of seasonal parking restrictions in the Med City. Since fall of 2019, street parking in Rochester has been limited to one side of the road most hours of the day from October until May. After an April request from the city council asking staff to look into the duration of alternate parking season, the public works department is recommending restrictions instead begin on November 1st, and end April 1st.www.kimt.com
Comments / 0