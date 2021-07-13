Cancel
China's June exports growth beats f'cast as easing global lockdowns boost demand

investing.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - China's exports grew at a much faster than expected pace in June as virus outbreaks and port delays were eclipsed by solid global demand thanks to easing lockdown measures and vaccination drives worldwide. Imports growth also beat expectations, though the pace eased from May, with the values...

www.investing.com

EconomyBusiness Insider

China's Industrial Profits Growth Moderates In June

(RTTNews) - China's industrial profits growth moderated in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Tuesday. Industrial profits increased notably by 20 percent on a yearly basis in June, but this was slower than the 36.4 percent growth posted in May. The statistical office said high commodity...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Global Growth to Stay Strong but Virus the Top Risk, Say Economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
Marketsinvesting.com

Asia Trading Underpinned Market Action as China Intensified Regulatory Clampdown

The local bourse ended flat on Monday as Beijing’s regulatory clampdown on major industries triggered a decline in Tencent (HK: 0700 ) shares. The tech giant fell by as much as 9.30% in intraday trade before closing 7.72% lower, after Chinese authorities instructed the company to give up its exclusive music licensing rights and issued a fine for the company’s anti-competitive practices.
BusinessStreet.Com

Tesla Banks On Shanghai Gigafactory 3, Its 'primary Vehicle Export Hub', To Meet Global Demand

Tesla is relying on its Shanghai factory to meet global demand for its vehicles, as its other plants grapple with shortages of automotive chips and other car components. The US carmaker, which is led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said overnight on Monday that it had completed the transition of its US$2 billion Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai into a plant for deliveries around the world, 20 months after its inauguration in December 2019.
Public Healthfinchannel.com

How Has Covid Affected Global Trade?

The FINANCIAL — Covid-19 (Covid) caused a significant decline in global trade in 2020, particularly in services trade. Also, imbalances in regional trade contributed to a significant rise in shipping costs. The Covid pandemic has caused significant disruption to global trade. In 2020, global trade fell by 8.9%, the steepest...
Public HealthWNMT AM 650

IMF cuts emerging Asia growth forecast on COVID-19 resurgence

TOKYO (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut this year’s economic growth forecast for emerging Asia, as a spike in coronavirus cases from new variants and slow vaccinations cloud the region’s recovery prospects. The downgrade, which contrasted with an upward revision in the IMF’s forecast for advanced nations,...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Lower; Chinese Clampdown and Earnings in Focus

Investing.com - European stock markets weakened Tuesday, continuing to feel the backlash of China’s regulatory crackdown while the corporate earnings season continues in mixed fashion. At 3:55 AM ET (0855 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.9% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.7% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100...
Economyinvesting.com

ADM Says Corn Exports To China Boosted Revenue

Investing.com – Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock fell 1% Tuesday as strong demand for corn in China and a robust performance in crushing boosted total revenue by 41%, to $22.93 billion, and the company forecast a “very strong full-year outlook." The world’s most populous country imported more corn to cool down local...
Japaninvesting.com

China Crackdown Sinks Asia

The weekend was dominated by China’s announcements of a crackdown on Tencent Music (NYSE:TME), and more importantly, its intention to all but end China’s multi-billion-dollar student tuition industry as we know it. Although early Asian markets followed Wall Street higher, once mainland exchanges opened and stocks there entered a free-fall, regional markets have mostly followed suit.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Futures Cautiously Lower, Chinese Education Stocks Tumble Amid Crackdown

US stock futures were cautiously lower Monday, retreating from fresh highs last week, as Chinese education firms continued to tumble on increased regulatory pressure in China while traders looked ahead to quarterly earnings from big technology companies scheduled throughout the week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.2%, S&P futures...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 26-30

Asian residual fuel market is likely to garner support at prevailing levels in the near term on lower western arbitrage inflows into Singapore, traders said. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Tightening supplies of the upstream Singapore marine fuel 0.5%S cargo coupled with healthy demand for...
ShareCast

Europe open: Shares lower as Prosus falls on China Tencent crackdown

European stocks opened the week lower after regulatory worries hit Asian markets and ahead of a busy week for corporate earnings and economic data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.36% in early trade with all major regional bourses following suit. Investors were preparing for a deluge of corporate...
EconomyForexTV.com

Singapore Industrial Production Rises In June

Singapore’s industrial production increased in June, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Monday. Industrial output grew 27.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.0 percent rise in May. Production was forecast to increase 26.8 percent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production gained 24.8 percent yearly in June, after a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Japan exports jump on solid U.S., China demand

(Adds detail, context) * June exports rise faster than expected * Policymakers counting on export-led recovery * Renewed COVID-19 curbs take tolls on service sector By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japan's exports jumped in June led by U.S. demand for cars and China-bound shipments of chip-making equipment, supporting hopes for an export-led recovery in the world's third-largest economy. Exports rose 48.6% in June from a year earlier, the fourth straight month of double-digit gains, although growth was largely exaggerated by a COVID-led plunge last year. Export growth has remained strong even as a global chip shortage weighs on Japan's car output and shipments. With consumer spending weakening due to renewed coronavirus curbs in Tokyo, policymakers are counting on external demand to pick up the slack. In an encouraging sign for a trade-dependent economy, exports grew 23.2% in the first half of this year, up for the first time in five periods and exceeding pre-pandemic levels seen in the first half of 2019. It was the fastest growth since the first half of 2010. The 48.6% year-on-year export growth beat a 46.2% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.6% expansion in May, which was the sharpest monthly increase since April 1980. By destination, exports to China, Japan's biggest trading partner, rose 27.7% in the year to June, led by demand for chip-making equipment, raw materials and plastic. U.S.-bound exports grew 85.5% in June, driven by shipments of cars, auto parts and motors. Imports rose 32.7% in the year to June, bigger than the median estimate for a 29.0% increase. The trade balance came to a surplus of 383.2 billion yen ($3.49 billion), versus the median estimate for a 460.0 billion yen surplus. Japan's economy shrank an annualised 3.9% in January-March and likely barely grew in the second quarter, as the pandemic took a toll on service spending. ($1 = 109.8700 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

China's June diesel exports rebound amid record refinery output

China's June diesel exports rebounded from May and more than doubled from the same period last year, as refiners shipped out more surplus barrels amid record refinery production. Diesel shipments last month reached 2.36 million tons, versus 1.68 million tons in May and 1.04 million tons in June 2020, data...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China's June soybean imports from Brazil fall as demand wanes

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil edged down in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 10.48 million tonnes of the oilseed from top supplier Brazil, slightly...
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Singapore's petrochemical exports rise by 51.2% in June

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Singapore's petrochemical exports rose by 51.2% year on year to Singapore dollar (S$) 1.33bn in June, supporting the strong growth in overall non-oil domestic exports (NODX), official data showed on Friday. The continued expansion in overall exports and NODX underlines the continued recovery in global trade demand. The June...
Real Estatektwb.com

China’s June new home price growth slows amid curbs

BEIJING (Reuters) – New home prices in China rose at a slower pace in June, data showed on Thursday, as government measures to cool the heated housing market further tapped the brakes on growth. Average new home prices in 70 major cities grew 0.5% in June from a month earlier,...

