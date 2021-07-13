Rob Zombie Unveils ‘Munsters’ House Blueprint, Teasing Return To Mockingbird Lane

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Gray (The Society) is set to play young Ray in Showtime’s follow-up feature-length movie Ray Donovan. The film picks up where Season 7 of the popular series left off following its surprise cancellation last year, with Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind and Ray (Liev Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. Gray plays the younger version of Schreiber’s Ray Donovan. Like his older self, he is a physically imposing young man who can convey much with only a few words and is decisive and calm in times of crisis. The film is executive produced by Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro. Gray was recently seen in a recurring role in The Society and in the feature Almost Love. He’s repped by Sweet 180 and CESD.