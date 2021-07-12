Rockies draft rounds 2-10: Interim GM Bill Schmidt believes second-round pick Jaden Hill can be 'impact pitcher' in MLB

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRockies interim general manager Bill Schmidt knew LSU right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill was MLB-ready Feb. 28, 2020. That day Schmidt was in attendance for LSU's game against Texas in Houston, in which Hill threw three innings, allowing no hits and recording six strikeouts. Now over a year later, Schmidt drafted Hill in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday.

