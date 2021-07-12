Rockies draft rounds 2-10: Interim GM Bill Schmidt believes second-round pick Jaden Hill can be 'impact pitcher' in MLB

Maddux Bruns, a left-handed pitcher from UMS-Wright Preparatory School, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers as the 29th overall pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on July 11, AL.com reported. Maddux was named “Mr. Baseball” by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and “Alabama Player of the Year by” Gatorade in 2020. Bruns is the second player from Mobile County or Baldwin County to be drafted in the first round straight out of high school, joining former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School standout Bubba Thompson (26th overall in 2017). Though he has signed with reigning national champion Mississippi State University, Bruns said he will bypass college.