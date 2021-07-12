Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Susan Gore: New York Journalists Sow Disinformation in Wyoming

cowboystatedaily.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On June 25, 2021 The New York Times published a hit piece that tried to make my good name look bad. The content was unfamiliar to me. Wyoming’s press reported “stun and dismay” as they ran with it; fury in social media turned up the volume. This attempted character assassination targeted me and also affected my friends, family and colleagues. Malice invaded the climate of civil discourse in Wyoming.

cowboystatedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, WY
State
New York State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Shoshoni, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disinformation#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Related
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Equality Angered at Anti-LGBTQ Shirts Sold At Wyo Biker Bar

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cheyenne bar is facing backlash for selling T-shirts that feature threatening and offensive language. The Eagle’s Nest, a bar that primarily caters to motorcyclists, received much criticism on social media over the weekend when a photo of a shirt the bar sold began circulating.
Cheyenne, WYStar-Tribune

Violent, homophobic shirt draws rebuke from state, community leaders

The discovery that a Cheyenne bar was selling a violent, homophobic T-shirt drew a strong rebuke Monday from community and state leaders. Wyoming Equality, a prominent LGBTQ rights group, released a statement Monday afternoon calling attention to bar, which it did not identify out of fear that doing so may bring more business to the establishment.
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

9 Great Books By 9 Wyoming Authors

Wyoming has proven to be a wealth of inspiration for authors. Many great characters have been created in this part of the country- and even many stories that have taken place outside of Wyoming were inspired by Wyoming novels. There is also a long list of TV shows and novels...
Wyoming Statewyomingnewsnow.tv

Think Wyoming offers two new Humanities Grants.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming Humanities announced two new grant opportunities for the state to help Wyomingites delve into what makes Wyoming unique. Applicants must come up with new and innovative ways to capture new audiences. The first grant, funded by the Wyoming Humanities American Rescue Plan, is...
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

82 New Coronavirus Cases In Wyoming Wednesday; 9 Recoveries, 644 Active

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s active coronavirus increased 87 on Wednesday from Tuesday. Wyoming Department of Health figures showed that the department received reports of nine recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases. At the same time, the state reported 82 new laboratory-confirmed and...
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Highly Contagious, Fatal Rabbit Disease Identified in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 80 wild and domestic rabbits across nine Wyoming counties have died as a result of a highly contagious and lethal rabbit hemorrhagic disease called RHDV2. And while wildlife officials continue to track the disease, it is not considered an...
Wyoming StateCoinDesk

Regulators Everywhere Should Follow Wyoming’s DAO Law

Wyoming's world-first law on DAOs is the start of recognizing these legal entities worldwide, says a lawyer specializing in such arrangements. Wyoming’s DAO LLC legislation represents the boldest attempt to close the gap between formalized corporate structures and unincorporated groups governed by rules coded in smart contracts. Regulators around the world should consider passing equivalent laws in their jurisdictions to ensure legal protection for those developing and participating in DAOs.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Wyoming reports 58 COVID hospitalizations Wednesday; highest level since May

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health reported 82 new confirmed COVID-19 cases during their 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 update. There are 469 active confirmed cases in Wyoming. The additional confirmed cases brought Wyoming’s total to 53,082 since the pandemic began. 14 additional probable cases were reported Wednesday,...
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

Cryptocurrency is Coming to Wyoming

On July 1, senate bill 38 took effect, Wyoming becomes the first state to allow for the establishment of decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). This led to the American CryptoFed to become the first DAO in the state, which plans to allow people to use the company's cryptocurrency, Ducats, instead of US dollars to purchase products.
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
POTUSMSNBC

Jeffrey Epstein's crimes would have gone unexposed without local journalism

New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg paid tribute this month to Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald reporter who exposed the corrupt lenient plea bargain prosecutors gave billionaire Jeffrey Epstein after he trafficked and molested at least 80 teenage girls. Goldberg noted that Brown often had to pay her own...
Sheridan, WYDouglas Budget

Bear killed in self defense near Big Horn

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel received a report the evening of July 1 that a black bear had been shot and killed by a homeowner near Red Grade Road. The responding game warden interviewed the homeowner and investigated the scene. He determined the bear, an adult...
Wyoming Statesweetwaternow.com

Rock Springs Man Sentenced to Wyoming Pen for Probation Violation

GREEN RIVER — A 22-year-old Rock Springs man will spend at least the next five years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for violating his probation following a sexual assault conviction in 2017. Justin Lucas Smith made his final appearance in Third District Court Friday afternoon to make his argument for...
Casper, WYPosted by
K2 Radio

Where Is All The Smoke In Casper Coming From?

With much of the Mountain West in flames, Casper and other parts of Wyoming are experiencing the fall out in the form of smoke. And, while the National Weather Service has issued smoke advisories for the extreme northwestern portions of the state, Casper has not been issued such a warning. That doesn't make Casper Mountain any easier to see.
Montana StatePosted by
Montana Talks

Is This The Weirdest Law in Montana?

If you don't know Montana has some really weird laws from livestock to mowing grass but this one law might be the weirdest. Thrillist came out with a list of the Weirdest Laws From Every State and if you don't know, Montana has some super weird laws from when Montana first became a state to even some recent doozies but I wanted to see what they chose. Thrillist ended up picking a pretty weird law that even you will be scratching your head.

Comments / 0

Community Policy