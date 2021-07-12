Susan Gore: New York Journalists Sow Disinformation in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On June 25, 2021 The New York Times published a hit piece that tried to make my good name look bad. The content was unfamiliar to me. Wyoming’s press reported “stun and dismay” as they ran with it; fury in social media turned up the volume. This attempted character assassination targeted me and also affected my friends, family and colleagues. Malice invaded the climate of civil discourse in Wyoming.