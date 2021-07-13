Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Offers Summer Nights Recreation as City Joins State Program

The Haverhill High, Haverhill Trade and St. James High School classes are looking for their classmates in advance of a 55th reunion in September. Those who either have not been in touch with the Class of 1966 Committee or others who have information on classmates who may have moved away are asked to send street or email addresses to Kathy O’Shea Bresnahan at [email protected] to receive detailed information and an invitation.