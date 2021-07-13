Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Offers Summer Nights Recreation as City Joins State Program
Methuen is among seven communities joining the state’s Summer Nights Initiative this season. The program, which runs through Aug. 20, supports 55 organizations serving nearly 80 locations. The Methuen Arlington Neighborhood is hosting a summer parks and recreation program with organized sports and games including basketball, 4-Square and karate. Methuen joins Cambridge, Holyoke, Lynn, Randolph, Stoughton and Taunton as new participants in the program. Lawrence, with a variety of events, has previously participated in Summer Nights Initiative. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito last week awarded $1.5 million to support the effort.whav.net
