Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Methuen, MA

Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Offers Summer Nights Recreation as City Joins State Program

By WHAV Staff
Posted by 
WHAV
WHAV
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Methuen is among seven communities joining the state’s Summer Nights Initiative this season. The program, which runs through Aug. 20, supports 55 organizations serving nearly 80 locations. The Methuen Arlington Neighborhood is hosting a summer parks and recreation program with organized sports and games including basketball, 4-Square and karate. Methuen joins Cambridge, Holyoke, Lynn, Randolph, Stoughton and Taunton as new participants in the program. Lawrence, with a variety of events, has previously participated in Summer Nights Initiative. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito last week awarded $1.5 million to support the effort.

whav.net

Comments / 1

WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoughton, MA
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Lawrence, MA
Government
City
Lawrence, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
Methuen, MA
Government
City
Arlington, MA
City
Methuen, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Parks And Recreation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WHAV

North Andover Firefighter Bird Among 23 Graduates of Massachusetts Fire Academy

Samuel Bird of the North Andover Fire Department was one of 23 students from 17 fire departments to graduate Friday from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. Bird completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program with Class 293 at the Stow campus. State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier announced the graduation. Besides North Andover, other departments represented in the class were Auburn, Braintree, Charlton, Clinton, Devens, Gloucester, Hopkinton, Middleton, Nantucket, Newton, Norfolk, Northborough, Plymouth, Reading, Tewksbury and Weston.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

MassHousing’s Kornegay Discusses ‘Building Community Through Homeownership’ at Chamber Talk

MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay addresses members and guests of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce during a talk on “Building Community Through Homeownership: The Importance of Affordable Housing.”. Kornegay discusses the importance of establishing and promoting homeownership programs, especially among minorities, to transform communities. The Chamber describes her as...
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Haverhill Honors its Living World War II Veterans During Downtown Ceremony Saturday

Haverhill recognized its living World War II veterans with a special ceremony Saturday morning in downtown Haverhill. Honorees included Ralph DiVincenzo, Loreto DiVincenzo, Edwin Girrior, Ed Parker, James Boland, David Lane, Stanley Williams and Hy DerBogosian. Each were presented with plaques, military pins and U.S. flags by Haverhill Veterans Services Director Luis Santiago, who served as a keynote speaker along with 1st Sgt. Jeffrey E. Thompson.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Haverhill Classes of 1966 Plan Joint 55th Reunion in September

The Haverhill High, Haverhill Trade and St. James High School classes are looking for their classmates in advance of a 55th reunion in September. Those who either have not been in touch with the Class of 1966 Committee or others who have information on classmates who may have moved away are asked to send street or email addresses to Kathy O’Shea Bresnahan at [email protected] to receive detailed information and an invitation.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Bike Lanes, Wider Sidewalks Coming to Haverhill’s Winter St.; Methuen, Groveland Get Help Too

New bike lanes, “street furniture,” landscaping and widened sidewalks are coming to a portion of Haverhill’s Winter Street. Haverhill received $49,000 from the state’s Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program to install streetscape and safety improvements on the street which also shares the state’s Route 97 designation. Methuen and Groveland also received awards from Wednesday’s distribution of $6.5 million in grants across the state. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver announced the grants in Dedham.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Amazon Formally Opens Haverhill Location, Presents $10,000 to United Way One Haverhill Fund

Amazon officially opened its new Haverhill distribution site Wednesday, giving the United Way’s One Haverhill Fund a $10,000 donation as a good neighbor demonstration. United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley Vice President of Engagement Dahlia Cox accepted the donation in the presence of local elected leaders, including Rep. Andy X. Vargas who encouraged creation of the fund last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Voters May Not Have Chance to Decide Haverhill Charter Change as Drive Moves Toward Legislature

Under threat of lawsuit, Haverhill is being told to elect its City Council and School Committee by neighborhood. It may be too late, however, for voter input on the change. Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutloulas said Tuesday it may be possible to get the question on November’s local election ballot. However, Haverhill Latino Coalition’s Manual “Manny” Matias told WHAV it is time to petition the state legislature to impose the change on the city.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Two Veterans Events on Tap in Haverhill; City to Become Purple Heart Community

Two events are on tap in Haverhill over the next few weeks to recognize and thank the city’s veterans for their service. The first is a World War II Recognition Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m., in Washington Square. The other is a ceremony honoring Haverhill’s Purple Heart recipients, Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. Haverhill Veterans Service Director Luis Santiago, addressing the Haverhill City Council this week, said Haverhill’s 14 living World War II vets will be in attendance at the recognition ceremony.

Comments / 1

Community Policy