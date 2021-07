The Astros didn’t let Aaron Judge’s troll of Jose Altuve go without a response— getting the last laugh in emphatic fashion. After hitting a walk-off home run to beat the Yankees 8-7 on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, Altuve was the last one standing — with his shirt off, a scene he didn’t allow to happen when he hit another walk-off homer to sink the Yankees in the 2019 ALCS, which led many to speculate he was wearing a buzzer.