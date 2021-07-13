VIRTUAL: Amber Power
Join Grounded Goodwives, Ehris Urban and Velya- Jancz Urban as they talk about the history, benefits, and science of amber. Thanks to Jurassic Park, we all know that amber is the fossilized resin from prehistoric trees, dating as far back as 50 million years. When amber is worn against the skin, the skin's warmth releases miniscule amounts of beneficial succinic acid, which is then absorbed through the skin into the bloodstream Amber just doesn't help with teething, it has tons of benefits for adults too. Library members may register by visiting our website. For additional inquiries, please call the library at 631-567-5079.events.longisland.com
