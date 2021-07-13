141 New Coronavirus Cases In Wyoming Monday; 210 Recoveries, 557 Active
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s active coronavirus decreased by 38 to start the week. Wyoming Department of Health figures showed that the department received reports of 210 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases between Friday and Monday. At the same time, the state reported 141 new laboratory-confirmed and 31 new probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 557 active cases.cowboystatedaily.com
