Wyoming State

141 New Coronavirus Cases In Wyoming Monday; 210 Recoveries, 557 Active

cowboystatedaily.com
 15 days ago

Wyoming's active coronavirus decreased by 38 to start the week. Wyoming Department of Health figures showed that the department received reports of 210 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases between Friday and Monday. At the same time, the state reported 141 new laboratory-confirmed and 31 new probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 557 active cases.

