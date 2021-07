Kankakee County Sheriff’s police report a couple of arrests over the weekend. According to reports, officers were called to a home on Arthur Burch Drive Friday afternoon after neighbors said they saw a man trying to crawl through the window of a home. Reports say the man was gone by the time deputies got there, but they were told a man fitting his description was seen walking nearby on Route 50. When deputies picked up the man, identified as 18-year-old Michael A. Fiorito of Kankakee, a resident of the home said she’d been walking with Fiorito earlier in the day and that he’d allegedly grabbed her by the neck and sexually assaulted her when she said she wanted to go home. Deputies arrested Fiorito on domestic battery and sexual assault charges.