A complication in cordage – The international language of knots

A virtual knot is called almost classical if it can be a represented by a homologically trivial knot $K$ in a thickened surface $\Sigma \times [0,1]$, where $\Sigma$ is closed and oriented. Then $K$ bounds a Seifert surface $F \subset \Sigma \times [0,1]$. In this paper, we study such Seifert surfaces up to two equivalence relations: virtual $\partial$-equivalence and virtual concordance. We will say that $F_0 \subset \Sigma_0 \times [0,1]$ and $F_1 \subset \Sigma_1 \times [0,1]$ are virtually $\partial$-equivalent if $K_0=\partial F_0$ and $K_1=\partial F_1$ are equivalent as virtual knots. We give a complete set of operations relating any two virtually $\partial$-equivalent Seifert surfaces. Virtual concordance of Seifert surfaces, defined herein, is closely connected to virtual knot concordance. We study this relation using two generalizations of Levine's algebraic concordance group $\mathscr{G}^{\mathbb{F}}$, called the uncoupled algebraic concordance group $\mathscr{VG}^{\mathbb{F}}$ and the coupled algebraic concordance group $(\mathscr{VG},\mathscr{VG})^{\mathbb{F}}$. Here $\mathbb{F}$ is a field of characteristic $\chi(\mathbb{F})

e 2$. The two groups are related by a pair of surjections $\pi^{\pm}:(\mathscr{VG},\mathscr{VG})^{\mathbb{F}} \to \mathscr{VG}^{\mathbb{F}}$ such that $\mathscr{G}^{\mathbb{F}}$ embeds into the equalizer of $\pi^+$ and $\pi^-$. Using the theory of isometric structures, we prove that $\mathscr{VG}^{\mathbb{F}} \cong \mathscr{I}(\mathbb{F}) \oplus \mathscr{G}^{\mathbb{F}}$, where $\mathscr{I}(\mathbb{F})$ is the fundamental ideal of the Witt ring $\mathscr{W}(\mathbb{F})$. Complete invariants of $\mathscr{VG}^{\mathbb{F}}$ are obtained for $\mathbb{F}$ a global field with $\chi(\mathbb{F})=0$. Examples are calculated in the case that $\mathbb{F}=\mathbb{Q}$. For $\mathbb{F}=\mathbb{Z}/2\mathbb{Z}$, we give a generalization of the Arf invariant.