Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

A complication in cordage – The international language of knots

By Margaret Erhart
Arizona Daily Sun
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you hang around with truckers and sailors you learn the language of knots. Climbers and wranglers, arborists and roustabouts — they speak this language too. You can go anywhere in the world and find someone tying a bowline. It may be called by a different name, but it’s the same configuration: the rabbit goes out of the hole, around the tree and back into the hole. In places without trees or rabbits you’ll still find bowlines.

azdailysun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Language#The International Guild#Wikipedia#The Merchant Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Travelgoworldtravel.com

Shewula Mountain Camp: An Experience in Community-Based Tourism

Editor’s Note: We share travel destinations, products and activities we recommend. If you make a purchase using a link on our site, we may earn a commission. It’s a chilly morning, unlike what most of us picture Africa to be. But July is winter here, and my family and I are headed into the highlands of Swaziland.
Visual ArtAtlas Obscura

Archaeologists Are Seeing Cave Art in a New Light

A small group of artists, carrying engraving tools, torches, and other supplies, assembled at the base of the towering limestone outcrop, near the mouth of a dark cave. Together, they entered the lightless space. For 40 minutes they wormed through passages and scrambled over speleothems. Their juniper-branch torches cast a warm, flickering light and shed bits of charcoal like bread crumbs along the trail. Nearly a quarter-mile from the cave entrance, they reached their canvas: a rugged limestone wall, 40 feet long and eight feet above the cave floor. They set the torches aside, lit stone lamps greased with marrow, and climbed onto a ledge that ran along the wall’s base. There, they began their work. At this spot in what’s now northern Spain’s Atxurra Cave, some 12,500 years ago, the artists carved scores of horses, bison, deer, and mountain goats. The animals’ outlines fluttered and winked in the light thrown by the lamps.
MoviesDaily Californian

5 films that make exceptional use of natural landscapes

The relationship between humankind and our natural environment has long been one of cinema’s great fascinations. A remarkable feature of cinema is its ability to transport viewers to remote destinations, using lighting, framing and composition to open portals into worlds separated from us by time and space. The films that best make use of natural scenery, however, don’t simply capture the Earth’s natural beauty but also imbue landscapes with a sense of mood that enhances their narratives and amplifies their themes.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Ask a Ranger: Walnut Canyon and 'Song of the Lark,' Part 1

When I worked as a ranger at Walnut Canyon in the 1990s, there was a guest register in the Visitor Center. Its large pages filled daily with the names and hometowns of visitors before being collected and stored. Boxes and boxes of these logs accumulated in a storage closet. My...
WorldTravelPulse

Tourism Authorities Highlight the Declaration of the Chinchorro Culture as World Heritage

WHY IT RATES: The declaration of the Chinchorro Culture as World Heritage is a great honor for Chile. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. As “a great pride”, the Undersecretary of Tourism, José Luis Uriarte, described the declaration released by Unesco regarding the inscription of the settlement and the artificial mummification of the Chinchorro culture as World Heritage.
Kenai, AKKenai Peninsula Clarion

Language of lacquer

Kathy Matta met Professor Tang Ming Xue when she was in Fuzhou, China, for a tai chi competition in the early 1990s. And although she eventually began to practice the martial art less, Matta did find something else in China she was passionate about. Lacquer. Most might know it as...
Traveltravelzoo.com

$999 – Ecuador & Amazon Guided Adventure w/Best Dates & Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Zipline through the treetops of the Amazon rainforest, float down a river on a log raft and explore the colonial streets of Quito on this epic eco-adventure through Ecuador, including the Amazon, for as low as $999 per person. Tours like this typically cost more than double.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Altitudes Bar unveils mural by Pine Forest students

Altitudes Bar and Grill in downtown Flagstaff hosted a reception last week to mark the installation of a new mural painted by students from Pine Forest School. Altitudes owner Lynda Fleischer commissioned the mural with funds from a state grant meant to help businesses in Arizona improve outdoor dining options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bar used the grant for new tables and chairs for their patio, a few heaters and the new mural.
SciencePosted by
WHYY

The Building Blocks of Language

Language is how we connect — to each other, to the past, to the future — how we create culture, communicate ideas, and make decisions. Scientists are keen to discover more about how language works, and how we actually learn to talk. On this episode — why do some species have language, and others don’t? What can bird whistles teach us about the mechanics of language? What happens when the ability to communicate is disrupted? Also, a look at language itself, and how the internet is changing the way we communicate.
Home & GardenElle

The Best Languages To Learn In 2021

Looking to learn a new language, whether it's to spend more time in your favourite holiday destination or for work? Well, you're not the only one as over 3.3 million more UK adults can now speak a second language fluently since the pandemic begun. It appears that gardening and baking...
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

How to Tie Faster Knots

Less time tying knots means more time catching fish. The fly that remains in the water the longest catches the most fish. On most days, this is an unavoidable truth. As a guide, and former competitor and coach for Fly Fishing Team USA, I’ve learned that angler efficiency and time management make a huge difference when it comes to being more productive on the water. Tying faster knots is one of the many skills I’m always trying to improve, with the goal of keeping my flies in the water longer.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Algebraic concordance and almost classical knots

A virtual knot is called almost classical if it can be a represented by a homologically trivial knot $K$ in a thickened surface $\Sigma \times [0,1]$, where $\Sigma$ is closed and oriented. Then $K$ bounds a Seifert surface $F \subset \Sigma \times [0,1]$. In this paper, we study such Seifert surfaces up to two equivalence relations: virtual $\partial$-equivalence and virtual concordance. We will say that $F_0 \subset \Sigma_0 \times [0,1]$ and $F_1 \subset \Sigma_1 \times [0,1]$ are virtually $\partial$-equivalent if $K_0=\partial F_0$ and $K_1=\partial F_1$ are equivalent as virtual knots. We give a complete set of operations relating any two virtually $\partial$-equivalent Seifert surfaces. Virtual concordance of Seifert surfaces, defined herein, is closely connected to virtual knot concordance. We study this relation using two generalizations of Levine's algebraic concordance group $\mathscr{G}^{\mathbb{F}}$, called the uncoupled algebraic concordance group $\mathscr{VG}^{\mathbb{F}}$ and the coupled algebraic concordance group $(\mathscr{VG},\mathscr{VG})^{\mathbb{F}}$. Here $\mathbb{F}$ is a field of characteristic $\chi(\mathbb{F})\ne 2$. The two groups are related by a pair of surjections $\pi^{\pm}:(\mathscr{VG},\mathscr{VG})^{\mathbb{F}} \to \mathscr{VG}^{\mathbb{F}}$ such that $\mathscr{G}^{\mathbb{F}}$ embeds into the equalizer of $\pi^+$ and $\pi^-$. Using the theory of isometric structures, we prove that $\mathscr{VG}^{\mathbb{F}} \cong \mathscr{I}(\mathbb{F}) \oplus \mathscr{G}^{\mathbb{F}}$, where $\mathscr{I}(\mathbb{F})$ is the fundamental ideal of the Witt ring $\mathscr{W}(\mathbb{F})$. Complete invariants of $\mathscr{VG}^{\mathbb{F}}$ are obtained for $\mathbb{F}$ a global field with $\chi(\mathbb{F})=0$. Examples are calculated in the case that $\mathbb{F}=\mathbb{Q}$. For $\mathbb{F}=\mathbb{Z}/2\mathbb{Z}$, we give a generalization of the Arf invariant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy