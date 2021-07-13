Person 2 Person: Tim Gallenbeck @Bearded_Border

MARION, Iowa — July 12 is a special day for a small community of artists who create using unusual medium. It's National Etch a Sketch day and this year is the 61st anniversary of the simple but iconic drawing toy. A Marion, Iowa man has turned his talent for the Etch a Sketch into a career. Tim Gallenbeck posts many of his time lapse sketches on social media. One of them, made for the pop culture app, Tik Tok, has received more than five and a half million views. He goes by the handle, @bearded_border on Tik Tok and Instagram. Gallenbeck says "I was always interested in doing art in different kinds of ways. Anything I could get my hands on. Creating, and it grew from there."