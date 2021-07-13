YWCA Lancaster's listen and learn virtual discussion provides guidance to become better advocates for trans community

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — YWCA Lancaster hosted a virtual panel discussion Monday night discussing how the community can become advocates for transgender youth in school and sports.

The session featured speakers from the transgender community and local activists and organizers involved with transgender rights. Naiymah Sanchez, trans rights organizer for ACLU of Pennsylvania, also spoke during the event.

Over 80 people attended the discussion, according to event organizers.

Panelists also talked about the intersection of gender and sport and how to challenge societal norms.

Transgender youth reported significantly increased rates of depression, suicidality, and victimization compared to their cisgender peers, according to The Trevor Project, a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ people under 25.

"It's really important to listen to youth, all youth, especially when they tell you who they are," said MK Strohman, a speaker of the discussion. Strohman said being a kid is tough and society shouldn't do anything to make it harder.

Sanchez said cisgender individuals can show acts of support to make a difference for trans youth by simply putting a trans pride heart on their books and normalizing conversations around pronouns.

"Using your privilege to make life comfortable for the ones who can not use their voice to say what they need for themselves," said Sanchez.

Adam Hosey, chief equity officer for YWCA Lancaster said there are many tangible ways to support trans youth that are unharmful — including attending school board meetings, contacting Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and local athletic leagues for trans rights in sports.

"It is something that we can do collectively to try to move this needle forward," Hosey. "Being nonbinary or transgender is not a monolith, there's not one way to be transgender, the same way there's not one way to be Asian or one way to be Black or one way to be a man."

A silent gathering to support trans youth will be held on Tuesday at 5 p.m outside of Hempfield High School. The board is expected to consider possible changes to district policy which could ban trans athletes from participation.

Currently, trans-student-athletes are allowed to participate in Hempfield sports on the team that best matches their gender identity. This is in line with the PIAA policy that allows rules about this issue to be determined at the school level.