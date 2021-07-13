Cancel
Haverhill, MA

Haverhill Bank Promotes Barker to Salem, N.H., Branch Manager

By WHAV Staff
 14 days ago
Alison M. “Ali” Barker was recently promoted to branch manager of Haverhill Bank’s Salem, N.H., branch. Barker joined the bank four years ago, beginning as a universal banker. Prior to her promotion, she served as assistant branch manager at the Haverhill Bank’s Rosemont office, 1094 Main St., Haverhill. She has 18 years of banking experience. As branch manager, Barker is responsible for maintaining the performance of the branch and providing leadership and supervision to staff.

Haverhill, MA
