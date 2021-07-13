LeBron James is joining the world of Fortnite
Epic Games has just announced that later this week, LeBron James will soon become a playable character in Fortnite. LeBron’s inclusion to the realm of Fortnite is part of their current Icons Series. James now joins the likes of Travis Scott, Marshmello and Major Lazer in the Series. Given the recent partnership between the NBA and Fortnite, LeBron’s inclusion may not come as a surprise to fans. However, many will be excited by this development.stevivor.com
Comments / 0