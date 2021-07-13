Buttonwoods Museum Offers Free Tour of Homes and Buildings Near Bradford Common

Liz Brea of Methuen and Duong Huy of Lowell were recently awarded scholarships by the Arts Institute Group of The Merrimack Valley and Methuen Arts Initiative. Brea was the primary scholarship winner. She has multiple interests in the arts including painting, photography and fashion design which, the groups said, fueled her passion at the age of four to explore the arts. She will attend MassArt in the fall. A second scholarship went to Huy, who is planning to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York in the fall. Duong’s main love is photography and he has been motivated by seeing how his photography can make an impact on his community and bring about positive outcomes.