Lackawanna County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN SULLIVAN...EASTERN LACKAWANNA...WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 1158 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rutledgedale to near Waymart to Olyphant. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Scranton, Dunmore, Carbondale, Archbald, Blakely, Dickson City, Olyphant, Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove and Jessup. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

