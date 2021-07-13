Cancel
El Cajon, CA

Man, 58, arrested after allegedly opening fire on deputies

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 14 days ago
EL CAJON (CNS) - A 58-year-old man was arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun at sheriff's deputies in an unincorporated area near El Cajon, it was announced Monday.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies responded at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday to a call of a man holding a rifle and acting erratically near Valle De Paz Road, according to Sgt. Chris Katra.

The man, identified as Rodney Luzaich, allegedly shot at the deputies with a shotgun after they established a perimeter around the area. The slug hit a nearby home, and no one was injured.

Deputies arrested Luzaich on charges of assault on a peace officer, negligent discharge of a firearm and being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed, Katra said. Deputies also retrieved the shotgun, which was hidden inside a large cactus.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search Luzaich's home and found 32 additional firearms and about 50,000 rounds of ammunition.

A butane honey oil lab, which is used to extract THC from marijuana, was found on the property, Katra said. Investigators also seized 29 marijuana plants, 98 pounds of marijuana, four pounds of marijuana wax and an unknown amount of methamphetamine from the house.

An investigation into the shooting and the discovery at the home is ongoing, Katra said.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

