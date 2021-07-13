Collins Hill honors NFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke with jersey retirement, golf tournament

Trade speculation attached to Deshaun Watson continues to grow leading into the season and league insiders consider a move by the Houston Texans imminent as their franchise player remains one of the NFL's most intriguing trade options should he be cleared of sexual misconduct allegations in time to play this fall. The former first-round pick is preparing to play this season, despite not attending Houston's OTAs or mini-camp earlier this summer. The Miami Dolphins are in the mix and have a lucrative trade piece, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, who says it's only a matter of time before Watson is moved elsewhere.