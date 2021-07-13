Cancel
NFL

Collins Hill honors NFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke with jersey retirement, golf tournament

By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gwinnett Daily Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUWANEE — Taylor Heinicke no longer fits into his Collins Hill football jersey, a medium that doesn’t suit his bullked-up NFL frame. In addition to getting bigger — the 6-foot-1 quarterback now carries 225 pounds, roughly 25 more than his high school weight — he has gone on to bigger accomplishments since his record-breaking Collins Hill career, going from college star to pro quarterback.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Taylor Heinicke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#Nfl Quarterback#Retirement#American Football#Suwanee#Bear#Eagles#Fcs#The Minnesota Vikings#New England Patriots#Houston Texans#Panthers#Xfl#Wild Card Game#Tampa Bay
