A week after some not-so-great news about production on "Part 2" of FX's American Horror Story Season 10 "Double Feature" having to be temporarily shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case as well as potential exposure to the virus, franchise co-creator Ryan Murphy kicked off Tuesday with some good news for the AHS universe. And that news came in the form of a new key art poster for the tenth season- one that clearly confirms that fans will be getting those long-rumored aliens everyone's been asking about. In fact, if we're reading into the poster properly then it looks like "aliens" and "mermaids/sea creatures" will be the themes for the two-part season. Though we would be all-in on a mermaid/alien battle- the visuals alone would be amazing: