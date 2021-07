One of the biggest topics in the NFL heading into training camp, and justifiably so, is vaccination against COVID-19. The raging pandemic nearly derailed the 2020 season before it ever got underway and again at several points throughout, and both the league and NFL Players Association would like to see teams achieve a rate of at least 85 percent vaccination before this year's festivities kick off. The Dallas Cowboys have been recently named as one team currently below the threshold, but owner Jerry Jones isn't concerned one bit.