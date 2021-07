If you have taken a walk around town lately, I am sure you have seen the “We’re Doing Our Part” signs. The City recently declared a Stage 2 Drought Advisory and put up these signs. A good idea, but they got the promotion language slightly — but importantly — wrong: they are promoting “mowing less frequently” instead of “mowing taller.” I recently jogged by one such sign at the Bozeman Library, stuck into buzz cut-short grass. The library (and many other lawn managers around town) are destroying their grass’s root systems by mowing short, no matter how infrequently they do so. Stunted root systems aren’t able to do the vital ecosystem processes we need them to do: reach deep to water that is less evaporation prone, build topsoil and better structure via pushing soil life deeper, and store sponge building (and climate cooling) carbon to name a few.